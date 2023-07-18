NaVOBA Celebrates the 2023 Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year Award Presented by Accenture
Who was the 2023 Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year? Accenture Presents Noteworthy Award to Brandon HlavkaPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient has been announced! During the month of July, NaVOBA held the event to present the award to the 2023 Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year (SDVBEOY 23). The event, held on July 12th at the Disability:IN Global Corporate Disability Inclusion Conference in Orlando, provided an opportunity to recognize several distinct companies.
In partnership with Accenture, NaVOBA hosted a ceremony & mixer attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and minority businesses looking to honor this segment of the supplier community.
Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's Chief Development Officer, opened the event with remarks about why all were there to participate.
Keynote speakers included Nedra Dickson, Managing Director Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability Lead at Accenture, William Mingione from Bancroft Capital and Brian Auden from Superbeo, LLC.
NaVOBA is excited to celebrate with this year's recipient, President/CEO of JEMNI Inc., Brandon Hlavka.
To learn more about the Service-Disabled VBEOY 2023 event, our sponsors, and the recognized companies at the event, click here.
To learn more about NaVOBAs Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE/SDVBE) programs please visit our certification page at www.navoba.org/certification.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE). NaVOBAs mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for Americas Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
Marketing Team
NaVOBA
+1 724-362-8622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other