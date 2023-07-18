Thrilling Summer Events at Nijigen no Mori’s “Godzilla Interception Operation” on Awaji Island!

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. Get splashed in front of the giant Godzilla! | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. Make unforgettable summer memories with friends! | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. Enjoy dioramas from decades of movies at the Godzilla Museum | TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

“Godzilla Splash” Zipline and "Jet Jaguar/Megalon Special Exhibit" at Nijigen no Mori “Godzilla Interception Operation”, Starting July 1

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer Events at Nijigen no Mori’s “Godzilla Interception Operation”!

■Enjoy a Refreshing Soak with the “Godzilla Splash” Zipline from July 1

At Nijigen no Mori’s “Godzilla Interception Operation” attraction, we’re bringing back last year’s super-popular summer event,

special emergency mission “Godzilla Splash”. The event will run from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, October 1.

Scientists monitoring the dormant Godzilla at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island have detected a sudden rise in its body

temperature! The NIGOD scientists must fire jets of water at the creature in order to cool it down. Participants will join this mission, sliding down the zipline into Godzilla’s mouth to carry out research from inside the creature’s body, getting caught in a blast of water on the way in! The water jets are 200% more powerful than last year! It’s time to take plunge straight into Godzilla’s jaws – bring your family and friends and made some thrilling summer memories at Nijigen no Mori!

Dates: From Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, October 1

Fee: Included in ticket fee.

・Adults (Age 12 and above, 120cm or taller, between 25-110kg weight) / 3,800 yen (inc. tax)

・Children (Age 11 and below, 120cm or taller, between 25-110kg weight) / 2,200 yen (inc. tax)

※Kids’ Tickets do not apply.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■“Jet Jaguar/Megalon Special Exihibition” Begins July 1 at World’s Only Permanent Godzilla Museum!

Marking the 50th anniversary of the release of “Godzilla vs. Megalon”, a special exhibition will be held at the Godzilla Museum at Nijigen no Mori’s super-popular attraction “Godzilla Interception Operation”. The exhibition will run for a limited period from Saturday, July 1, 2023 to Monday, January 8, 2024. The original exhibition will celebrate of the retro yet comical Showa-era movies and feature dioramas that recreate some famous scenes. We’ll also be holding a popularity contest between arch-rivals Jet Jaguar and Megalon, which promises to be a fierce battle! Even the other kaiju will be picking a side! Come join your fellow enthusiasts to enjoy this special exhibition no Godzilla fan should miss!

■”Godzilla Interception Operation” Summary

"Godzilla Interception Operation" is a unique attraction centered around a 120-meter-long Godzilla, the world’s largest, which has risen from the sea onto Awaji Island. This one-of-a-kind attraction lets you feel the true awesome power of the world-famous monster. Participants will join the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take part in highly detailed research missions that will see them infiltrate Godzilla’s body via zipline and eliminate dispersing Godzilla cells in a shooting game. Visitors can also purchase original NIGOD goods and enjoy dishes specially designed with the theme of “Godzilla Interception Operation”.

