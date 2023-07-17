Crazy Beautiful Wines ("CBW") founder Jimmy Gallivan Jr. tragically passed at the age of 64
EINPresswire.com/ -- While saddened by the tragic passing of Mr. Gallivan, his family has made a full commitment to carry on the brand under the leadership of his sons, Jimmy III and Jack Gallivan.
"When our Dad founded the company in 2008, we offered two wines in only two states (Texas and New York)," explained Jack and Jimmy. "Today we produce a total of seven wines from three different countries and have distribution in twenty states across the US. Our Dad was known to all as a serious wine collector turned fun wine drinker, and we would be remiss if we didn't continue his legacy by sharing quality and approachable wines to more people every day."
CBW's wholesale and retail customers will be excited to see a refresh of packaging rolling out soon. The refresh will focus on unifying all products under the name of "Crazy Beautiful," while maintaining the established visual identity and brand recognition.
CBW pioneered the One-Liter bottle over the past decade and will continue to be an advocate for the One-Liter format through high profile BTG placements and boutique retail.
Additionally, we are excited to announce our continued partnership with Wheelhouse Libations founded by Terri White. Terri is a seasoned veteran in the wine industry and over the past two years, has assisted in expanding our wholesale footprint, pushed innovation, and assisted with brand strategy.
About Crazy Beautiful Wines:
Crazy Beautiful Wines was established in 2008 after numerous visits to Argentina starting with a small shipment to the US of Malbec and Torrontes. This venture has since evolved into our family's commitment to producing high-quality wines across several varietals and regions, all in a One-Liter format and at an affordable price.
At Crazy Beautiful Wines, we partner with farmers, growers and winemakers to produce select wine varietals from celebrated wine regions around the world. Our goal is to share these stunning, accessible wines with as many people as we can while we move forward on this incredible journey. Our wines pair best with: Lovers, Family, and Friends.
CBW Brands include – Loca Linda (Argentina), Jolie Folle (France), Bella Pazza & SPRKL (Italy)
Click here for more about about Terri White and Wheelhouse Libations https://wheelhouselibations.com/
For more details on the company's products,
family and services, visit:
www.crazybeautifulwines.com
