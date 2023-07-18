South Carolina Local Business Owner Erik Barnett Named to NSBA Leadership Council

UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik Barnett, founder of HomeSirens Inc from Fort Mill, SC was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Mr. Barnett, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a Veteran Disabled Small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws, regulation, and innovation” stated Mr. Barnett. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message and practical ideas to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Mr. Barnett is the founder of HomeSirens, Inc a managed a.i. home internet security company with over 20 years of cybersecurity experience expanding many geographical locations and regulations. Mr. Barnett is credited with developing a customized solution for the United States Marine Corps while serving as a Non-Commissioned Officer.

Mr. Barnett joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Erik Barnett as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

About HomeSirens:

HomeSirens is a managed a.i. home internet security services startup for U.S. based clients. HomeSirens helps home consumers, work from home employees, and out of the home small businesses; protect their network from internet threats and attacks with an onsite device for an affordable monthly fee.