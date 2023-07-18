Crucial AI Governance Training Offered at InfoGov World Conference in San Diego October 2, 2023

Patricia Franks, PhD, Professor Emerita, San Jose State University Robert Cruz, Vice President, Regulatory & Information Governance, Smarsh, Inc.

AI Governance Workshop training is crucial to obtaining good results from AI deployments, and keeping them within ethical, legal, and regulatory bounds.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG World magazine is hosting its third annual InfoGov World Conference on October 2-4, 2023 in San Diego and has announced a groundbreaking pre-conference AI Governance Workshop, to kick off the conference. Information Governance (IG) is an emerging cross-functional field that utilizes a holistic approach that incorporates privacy, cybersecurity and risk, data governance, records management and e-discovery as core elements. IG can be defined in short as, “Security, Control, and Optimization of Information.”

“AI Governance is crucial to obtaining good results from AI deployments, and keeping them within ethical, legal, and regulatory bounds,” stated Conference Chair, Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World. “This critical training will help organizations to understand the challenges and approaches in governing AI."

Key Workshop instructors include:

Patricia Franks, PhD, Professor Emerita, San Jose State University. Dr. Franks is a Certified Archivist, Certified Records Manager, and Certified Information Governance Officer, as well as a member of ARMA International’s Company of Fellows. She has been researching generative AI with The International Research on Permanent Authentic Records in Electronic Systems (InterPARES) through the University of British Columbia. InterPARES aims at developing the knowledge essential to the long-term preservation of authentic records created and/or maintained in digital form and providing the basis for standards, policies, strategies and plans of action capable of ensuring the longevity of such material and the ability of its users to trust its authenticity. She is also the co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Archival Science, the Encyclopedia of Archival Writers, 1515-2015, and the International Directory of National Archives. She is author of Records and Information Management now in its second edition. She was team lead on the 3DPDF Consortium’s 2020 Whitepaper, Understanding Blockchain’s Role and Risks in Trusted Systems

Robert A. Cruz is Vice President of Regulatory & Information Governance for Smarsh, a leading provider of digital communications compliance solutions to regulated industries. Robert has been researching the use of generative AI for compliance efforts. He leads a global team of regulatory advisors that write, speak, and engage with industry influencers and practitioners on topics including off-channel communications, conduct surveillance, Information Governance, and Best Practices in deployment of today’s multi-modal collaborative communications technologies. Robert brings over two decades of Silicon Valley-based experience in leading high growth early-stage firms as well as multi-national technology leaders in the areas of governance, risk, and compliance. Robert holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Chris Surdak, J.D., Managing Director, Quantiqs, Inc., an expert on AI and digital transformation will play a major role in the workshop. He also will present a keynote address entitled, “AI & Digital Transformation: Where Are We Going? (And How Will We Know if We Get There?)” to kick off the conference on Tuesday, October 3 at 9am in the Horton Grand Theatre, adjacent to the Horton Grand Hotel. Mr. Surdak is a leader in digital transformation initiatives and an expert in transformation forensics—the study and application of transformation success factors. He has extensive experience guiding organizations in joining the five percent who succeed with digital transformation. He is also a skilled emissary between technology, business, legal, and regulatory professionals ensuring all are understood and engaged.

Robert Smallwood, CEO, InfoGov World, and Chair, Certified Information Governance Officers Association, will discuss key concepts in applying Information Governance to AI implementations. He also will kick off Wednesday at 9am with a keynote address, “Information Governance: State of the Industry 2023.” Mr. Smallwood is the author of eight books on Information Governance (IG) topics, and is the world’s leading author, trainer and researcher in IG.

The 3-day InfoGov World Conference 2023 event begins with pre-conference workshops on Monday, October 2, which includes separate sessions on: 1) AI Governance; 2) Effective Policy Drafting; and, 3) Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Exam Prep training. That evening, from 5pm-7pm, a Speakers’ Reception will be held for conference attendees to meet the 60+ expert speakers slated for 60+ conference sessions. Session tracks include:

• AI in IG

• Privacy and Data Protection

• Info Security & Risk

• eDiscovery & Legal

• Data Governance

• Records and Information Management

• IG Best Practices

The conference sessions and panel discussions will feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Disney, FedEx, USAA, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems, PwC, DLA Piper, Baker McKensie, Wilmer Hale, Baker & Hostetler, Seyfarth Shaw, Qualcomm, and many others.

Major sponsors include Certified IG Officers Association, Gimmal, Smarsh, RadarFirst, Privacy Ref, Inc., and Institute for IG.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2022 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring 60+ experts in privacy & data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance, RIM, and IG Best Practices. The 2023 conference will be held in San Diego at the Horton Grand Hotel, where attendees can immerse themselves in educational sessions, and networking throughout the three-day conference. Breakfasts, lunches, and breaks are provided. ##

