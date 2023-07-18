Vintage Car Show is Highlight of The Throw Down Cornhole Festival
The tournament and car show take over the Ventura County Fairgrounds August 25 – 27VENTURA, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s largest cornhole tournament returns to beautiful beachside Ventura on August 25 – 27. Sponsored by local favorite Spencer Makenzie’s seafood restaurant, this California-classic multi-day party will feature the coast’s best food, drinks, and live music, as well as DJs spinning great music throughout the tournament for players and spectators alike.
This year brings new features and events. A highlight of the festival will be an all-new Car Show that will showcase classic automobiles from the 1960’s through the 1980’s – with a special emphasis on vintage “square body” types including Chevrolet C10 pickups, Jeeps, Jimmys, Scouts, Suburbans, Ford Broncos, and Chevy Blazers.
Well-known car clubs from throughout California are participating including K5 Nation SoCal and Pacific Coast Broncos & Fords. Prizes will be awarded in many categories including “People’s Choice,” “Farthest Attended,” and “Deepest Roll Out Club.” The Throw Down has partnered with the 805 C10 Club, who will be displaying their vehicles, and Crown Classic who will be bringing over 60 high-end cars and trucks that will be available for purchase.
Now in its 13th year, The Throw Down Cornhole Festival has grown to be the world’s largest cornhole tournament offering an unprecedented $350,000 in cash prizes going to the winning teams. With 1,280 teams composed of the sport’s best players, the tournament grows year after year with 49 states represented as well as teams from Canada, Mexico, England, and Sweden.
As a growing sport with a worldwide following, the American Cornhole League reports that over 56 million individuals participated in the game in 2022. The tournament is unique in that champion players as young as 6 years old will be seen playing against adults as skill in the game can be mastered at almost any age. The tournament has garnered the attention of ESPN Networks, who will be televising live coverage on Friday, as well as the finals on Sunday, August 27, right after National Baseball.
For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to play for free on the open-to-the-public courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes. Players can also join non-tournament cash blind draw games to try their luck. A big hit with Throw Down enthusiasts is “Cornhole Trebuchet” where players buy tickets for the chance to launch giant bean bags 150 feet at an oversized cornhole board. Accuracy at that distance is challenging, but the lucky winner takes the ‘pot’ which can add up to thousands of dollars.
When the sun goes down, the party begins, and popular local bands will take the stage all weekend long. Along with over 100 vendors, food, beer, wine, and spirits are all available for purchase.
The tournament has taken over the entire Ventura Fairgrounds this year and with plenty of room to expand, the organizers have added the opportunity to stay right on the premises. RV’s and trailers are welcome, and it means players and fans can always be close to the action.
Additionally, from now until the tournament weekend, followers of the event’s Instagram account will have a weekly chance to win cornhole ‘bags’ from the Throw Down’s official bag sponsors.
Spencer Makenzie’s 13th annual three-day Throw Down Cornhole Festival will take place from Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27, 2023. Friday’s activities are from Noon to 10 pm; Saturday hours are from 10 am to 10 pm; and Sunday hours are 10 am to when the finals are completed. Tickets are priced at $25 for a day pass or $50 for three days. It is $35 to enter the Car Show and it includes an event T-shirt for the car owner. Children 12 and under are free and there is a kid’s play area. The Throw Down will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura CA 93001. For more information, please visit https://thethrowdowncornholetournament.com/ The Throw Down Cornhole Festival is partnered with the American Cornhole League “ACL” who is the governing organization of professional cornhole.
About Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company
Spencer Makenzie’s is a celebrated seafood staple of Ventura’s food scene. Founded in 2007 by John Karayan and his wife Jennifer as a festival concession, the Karayan’s named their award-winning restaurant after their two children – their son Spencer and their daughter Makenzie. With the goal of offering fresh, healthy food at consumer-friendly prices, its reputation was quickly established at such popular events as the Coachella Music Festival, Stagecoach Festival, and Ventura County Fair.
During that time, they perfected signature dishes such as Clam Chowder, Fish & Shrimp Burrito, the surf ‘n turf style Business Burrito, and their famous Giant Fish Tacos, into unique recipes that provide a tastier, healthier and delicious alternative to typical “Fast Food”. Everything is made to order, they only use sushi grade fish, produce is purchased from local vendors and 100% of their famous sauces are homemade.
About Cornhole
Cornhole or Corn Toss is similar to horseshoes except that you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes. Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the inclined platform until a contestant reaches the score of 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point. Scoring can be swift, and the lead may change hands several times in a match before the winner is decided. The game is generally played tournament style with an individual or team being named the champion at the end of the tournament.
Thought to have originated in Germany in the 14th Century, the game surfaced in the Ohio Valley in the 19th Century. Also known as corn toss, bean toss, dummy boards, doghouse, soft horseshoes and Baggo, cornhole became widely played at tailgate events, contributing to its nationwide popularity.
