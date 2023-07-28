Pick up the new book The Mud Room by Robert Cook
"The Mud Room is a cryptic thriller in which an analyst and a charming trickster seek a hidden treasure to protect humanity’s future". --Forward Reviews”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Action-packed adventure writer, Robert Cook, is launching his new book, The Mud Room. This book in packed with details of travel, ancient artifacts and loveable characters.
Robert Cook takes readers on a realistic journey where they feel like they are within every written page,
Walk alongside Chase Memphis as he embarks on a journey with new friends as they explore New York, Greece and other beautiful and historic parts of the world.
This is a thrilling story about human frailty, forgiveness and ultimate redemption. It explores and contrasts the power of love seen through the eyes of the most innocent and the eyes of the most hated as spirits collide in epic battles over the ultimate prize.
About the Author
Robert Cook knew writing would always be a part of his life by the young age of 8 while writing his first story in the second grade. His biggest goal with each book is to give his readers a sense of hope and adventure through a well-written story. He grew up and lives in Chicago. He enjoys reading mysteries and crime dramas. He holds two advanced degrees in psychology and business as well as enjoying writing, sports, swimming and all types of storytelling.
His next book, Tracking the Devil, is set to release end of next year.
The books and audio version can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com
