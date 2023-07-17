Montana's First Registered Cryptocurrency Project, Global Digital Reserve Currency (GDRC), Sets a New Standard
Global Digital Reserve Currency (GDRC) Joins Forces with Blockchain App Factory to Pioneer a New Era in Digital Finance
We are excited to demonstrate that Montana can be a leader in the new digital age and being the first in the state to offer something of this magnitude is extremely exciting and humbling.”BILLINGS, MT, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Reserve Currency (GDRC), Montana's first registered Intrastate ICO cryptocurrency project, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Blockchain App Factory, an industry leader in blockchain development. This groundbreaking alliance symbolizes a paradigm shift in the digital financial world, marking a significant milestone in Montana's financial history.
GDRC, with its vision of becoming a globally accepted digital currency and trade system, is optimally positioned to leverage Blockchain App Factory's unparalleled expertise in blockchain development, smart contract implementation, and tokenization. This synergistic partnership ushers in a new age in digital finance, transforming industry norms and setting new benchmarks.
The whitepaper of GDRC, formerly known as the Global Digital Reserve (GDR), has garnered significant attention, achieving prestigious acknowledgment on SSRN's Top Ten download list across multiple categories. These include Technology & Global Investing eJournal, PSN: Other International Political Economy: Trade Policy (Topic), FEN: Experimental Finance (Topic), and ERN: Other Monetary Economics: Central Banks - Policies & Impacts (Topic). Titled "GLOBAL DIGITAL RESERVE CURRENCY (GDRC): A NEW ERA OF MONETARY SYSTEMS IN DIGITAL FINANCE: DESIGN, IMPLEMENTATION, AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL LANDSCAPE," the paper provides in-depth insights into the potential impact of GDRC on global finance.
In an unprecedented move, Blockchain App Factory has agreed to accept the majority of their payment in GDRC coins or tokens. This innovative decision not only highlights the efficacy and potential of the GDRC digital currencies but also presents a compelling real-world use case scenario, demonstrating a substantial step towards widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency in global financial transactions.
"Navigating uncharted territories, our strategic partnership with Blockchain App Factory, and their acceptance of GDRC as a mode of payment, signify a pivotal moment in global finance, a global company has agreed to accept a Montana currency for their services, that's huge" said Nathan Pierce, Founder, Inventor, and CEO of GDRC. "As Montana's pioneering cryptocurrency project seeking regulatory compliance, we aim to inspire trust, innovation, and a high standard of regulatory adherence in the digital finance realm."
Montana's Securities Division has acknowledged the efforts of GDRC to ensure regulatory compliance and recognized it as the first registered Intrastate ICO Cryptocurrency project within the state. In an email correspondence, Jennifer Adkins, Paralegal of the Securities Division, said the agency appreciates GDRC's commitment to comply with the regulatory environment in Montana. She goes on to say "I am not aware of any other cryptocurrency projects in Montana who have contacted our agency for registration or approval. GDRC's project (to my knowledge) is the first we have processed. We appreciate your desire to be in regulatory compliance in Montana."
An Intrastate Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for the Global Digital Reserve Currency (GDRC) is an innovative method of fundraising that falls under the regulatory framework of a specific state, in this case, Montana. This model allows GDRC to issue its digital tokens to investors residing within the state. The ICO aims to raise capital to further the development and implementation of GDRC, and offers Montanans the unique opportunity to invest directly in this ground-breaking project. This intrastate approach underscores GDRC's commitment to regulatory compliance, as it adheres to the securities regulations of Montana, setting it apart from many other digital currency projects. This strategy, while focused on Montana, marks the first step in GDRC's broader vision of becoming a globally accepted digital currency.
With the backing of Blockchain App Factory and commendation from the Montana Securities Division, GDRC embodies the essence of innovation, disruption, and the promise of financial inclusivity. GDRC is set to offer a secure, efficient, and universally accessible platform for global financial transactions, setting a strong precedent for digital currencies' potential, starting from Montana and extending beyond.
About Global Digital Reserve Currency (GDRC):
GDRC, based in Montana, is a pioneering project set to revolutionize the global monetary systems in digital finance. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, GDRC aims to establish itself as a universally accepted digital currency and trade system, enabling secure and efficient financial transactions globally. GDRC is committed to financial inclusion and transparency, providing individuals, businesses, and organizations with a reliable platform for seamless global transactions.
Nathan Pierce, the founder, inventor, and CEO of Global Digital Reserve Currency (GDRC), is the visionary driving the project's direction and strategic planning. With his Montana roots and commitment to regulatory compliance, Pierce ensures GDRC's vision aligns with the real-world needs of users, while adhering to established legal frameworks.
Daniel Rome, GDRC's COO and renowned cybersecurity expert, provides critical oversight in operational matters and maintains the security and integrity of the project. Leveraging his extensive cybersecurity knowledge, Rome focuses on ensuring the platform's resilience against cyber threats, instilling confidence in GDRC's users about the safety of their digital assets.
Drew Lowe, the project's CTO and a seasoned IT professional with over a decade of experience, leads the technical development and implementation of GDRC. As a US veteran with a track record of handling large-scale IT infrastructures, Lowe's expertise lies in troubleshooting, upgrading, and enhancing the network and operating systems, which is instrumental in establishing GDRC's robust and efficient digital infrastructure.
Strategic advisors, Dana Eaglefeather and Lynn Cliff Jr, both former tribal council members, bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience in tribal governance and community engagement. Eaglefeather, a former Northern Cheyenne tribal Council Member, and Cliff Jr, a former Ft. Belknap tribal council member, guide GDRC in community outreach and development strategies. Their counsel ensures that GDRC remains inclusive, and its benefits reach a wide demographic, including often overlooked indigenous communities. Their involvement underpins GDRC's mission of global financial inclusion. Together, this dynamic team drives GDRC's revolutionary endeavor in the digital financial landscape.
About Blockchain App Factory:
Blockchain App Factory is a globally recognized blockchain development company specializing in innovative blockchain-based solutions across diverse industries. Offering comprehensive blockchain services, including smart contract development, tokenization, and decentralized applications (DApps), Blockchain App Factory empowers businesses to leverage cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices to unlock growth opportunities and boost efficiency.
