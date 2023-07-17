Hammer Theatre Center Presents Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke As Part of the Black Cab Jazz Series

Hammer Theatre Center Presents Black Cab Jazz featuring Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke curated by San Jose Jazz in partnership with the Hammer. Black Cab Jazz is named after presenter Hammer Theatre Center’s intimate black box theatre space, where the concerts will be held in the spirit of classic intimate cabaret shows. The Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue serving the Silicon Valley and located in the heart of downtown San Jose

Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke join forces to kick off the Hammer Theatre Center’s Black Cab Jazz series

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the release of their new album Lean In (2023), grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke join forces to kick off the Hammer Theatre Center’s popular Black Cab Jazz series: four evenings featuring diverse jazz artists with cabaret-style seating inside the intimate Hammer4 Studio . This year's lineup includes Loston Harris on February 16, 2024 and Donny McCaslin on April 17, 2024, with one additional artist to be announced soon.

Both Parlato and Loueke are individually renowned for the extraordinary mastery of body and voice in their music enabling them to create intricate, infectious rhythms. Fans will undeniably be excited to hear what happens when these two rhythmic virtuosos come together – the two styles seamlessly intertwined. The resulting sound is truly magical: soothing yet joyful and full of light with Gretchen’s love for Brazilian music and Lionel’s West African roots shining through.

For one night only in Downtown San Jose these two long-time friends bring their most recent work, an album they’ve called a ‘collaboration of the soul’, to life on stage.

From All About Jazz: "Gretchen Parlato is emerging as the most important jazz singer since Cassandra Wilson. Her vocal approach is so unique and her repertoire so eclectic that she stands to create a jazz vocal genre unto herself." (Michael Bailey)

From JazzTimes: “Loueke's lines are smartly formed and deftly executed. His ear-friendly melodicism draws both from traditional African sources and a lifetime of closely studying the likes of Jim Hall and George Benson, and his rhythmic shifts come quickly and packed with surprises.”(Jeff Tamarkin)

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke will perform live at 7:00pm, Friday, October 13, 2023 inside the Hammer4 Studio, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($35-45) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue serving the Silicon Valley and located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings—even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art, and more, the Hammer’s mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.

Black Cab Jazz is named after presenter Hammer Theatre Center's intimate black box theatre space, where the concerts will be held in the spirit of classic intimate cabaret shows. Audiences will see today's hottest jazz artists with 4-top seating amongst a maximum capacity of 120 audience members. Curated by Internationally renowned arts organization San Jose Jazz in partnership with the Hammer Theatre Center.

For Calendar Editors

WHAT: Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke join forces to kick off the Hammer Theatre Center’s popular Black Cab Jazz series. Loueke combines harmonic sophistication, soaring melody, a deep knowledge of African music, and conventional and extended guitar techniques to create a warm and evocative sound. From KQED’s Andrew Gilbert, “[Parlato’s] unmistakably lithe, silvery voice became one of the era’s defining sonic elements.” This show is the first in a series of four happening October through April; upcoming shows will feature Loston Harris, Donny McCaslin and one more artist to be announced.

WHERE: Hammer4 Studio

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN: 7:00pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

INFO: For more information or to purchase tickets ($35-$45), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

