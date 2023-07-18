KSOC is Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

Kubernetes Security Operations Center (KSOC) AWS Marketplace

Bringing the first Automated Risk Triage capability for Kubernetes environments to the AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KSOC, the Kubernetes Security Operations Center, today announced its availability on the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for businesses to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services. AWS customers looking for real-time Kubernetes security can now take advantage of the AWS Marketplace’s simplified procurement process including consolidated billing and custom pricing; they can also apply AWS customer credits where applicable.

“KSOC enables organizations to understand and prioritize risk across their clusters in real-time. AWS customers looking for a trusted partner in Kubernetes security can now quickly and easily onboard KSOC to get real-time visibility and security into their clusters,” said Brooke Motta, CEO and Co-Founder of KSOC.

KSOC helps customers gain a connected view of cloud native security, which helps them:

- Understand risk through the connectivity of Kubernetes’ component parts

- Save time by cutting down on alerts, prioritizing, and highlighting the real risk across environments

- Achieve up to 75% less re-work from engineering teams

- Eliminate the busywork associated with vulnerability management and triage in Kubernetes

This news comes after some recent major advancements the company has announced. On July 11, KSOC released the industry’s first ever Automated Risk Triage, helping overwhelmed infrastructure security and engineering teams prioritize risk across ephemeral Kubernetes clusters. The company also just achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, the gold standard for customer data management.

“We are ever-evolving to make it an easy choice and a smooth adoption for customers to partner with KSOC on top of our mission to make cloud native security more efficient for those running Kubernetes. AWS Marketplace availability was a natural step for us in that direction,” Motta concluded.

To see KSOC in action, register for the July 19 30-minute live demo where KSOC experts will demonstrate a never-before seen view of cloud native security with Automated Risk Triage. Find KSOC in the AWS Marketplace here.

About KSOC

KSOC is a cloud native security company that helps engineering and infrastructure security teams ship applications faster by safely harnessing the power of Kubernetes. Liberate your Kubernetes shop from the never-ending, whack-a-mole process of securing the individual puzzle pieces of Kubernetes. Connect those pieces while achieving a new level of efficiency through a Kubernetes-first perspective on cloud native security.