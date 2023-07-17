Introducing an Enhanced Pelvic Floor App: Information Cards and Expanded Exercise Library

PelvicTron(tm) App Featured Image PelvicTon(tm) App Entry Screen PelvicTon(tm) App Information Cards Screen PelvicTon(tm) App Kegel Exercises Screen PelvicTon(tm) App Kegel Exercises Progress Screen

ApsTron launches enhanced Pelvic Floor App update featuring information cards and expanded exercise library, empowering women for optimal pelvic floor health.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science, a leading innovator in women's health technology, is thrilled to announce a significant update to their popular Pelvic Floor App.

The latest version of the app introduces an array of exciting features, including information cards and a comprehensive expansion of the exercise library. These additions aim to empower women with knowledge and provide them with a wider range of exercises to improve their pelvic floor health.

The Pelvic Floor App has been a trusted companion for women seeking to enhance their pelvic floor strength and overall well-being. With this new update, users will now have access to valuable information cards that cover various aspects of pelvic floor health. These cards contain detailed explanations and tips on subjects such as anatomy, common pelvic floor disorders, and ways to maintain a healthy pelvic floor.

By offering this knowledge, ApsTron aims to educate and empower women to take control of their pelvic floor health with confidence.

Furthermore, the update introduces an expanded kegel exercise library, enabling users to explore a broader range of exercises tailored to their specific needs. The enhanced library includes targeted exercises for pelvic floor strength, flexibility, relaxation, and coordination.

With the addition of these exercises, users can customize their training sessions and choose routines that best suit their goals, whether they are recovering from childbirth, managing incontinence, or simply maintaining optimal pelvic floor health.

Key Features of the Enhanced Pelvic Floor App:

1. Information Cards: In-depth information on pelvic floor health, disorders, and self-care tips to educate and empower users.

2. Expanded Exercise Library: A comprehensive collection of exercises designed to address various aspects of pelvic floor health, offering users a greater choice for their training routines.

3. Customizable Workouts: Users can test themselves and personalize their exercise sessions based on their individual needs, whether they are beginners or have advanced experience.

4. Progress Tracking: The app enables users to monitor their progress and stay motivated on their pelvic floor health journey.

5. The App also offers AI based evaluation system that tests for possible causes of pelvic floor issues.

6. There are reminders to motivate a user to enhance their pelvic floor function.

7. Exercises are assisted by Binaural music and Voice & Vibration prompts.

AosTron remains dedicated to providing high-quality and accessible tools that support women's health. This updated version of the Pelvic Floor App aligns with their commitment to continuously improve and expand their offerings, ensuring women have the resources they need to enhance their overall well-being, said CEO of ApsTron.

The enhanced Pelvic Floor App is available for download on:

Google Play Store:

PelvicTron(tm) - Apps on Google Play

Apple Store:

PelvicTron(tm) on the App Store

Their health-related apps are listed at:

www.HealthDiaries.US

For more information about the app and ApsTron’s complete range of products, please visit their website https://www.apstron.com/.

About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron Science is a leading innovator in women's health technology, dedicated to empowering women through accessible and comprehensive solutions. With a focus on pelvic floor health and overall well-being, ApsTron strives to improve the lives of women worldwide.

PelvicTron(tm) App 1 Minute Overview