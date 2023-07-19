Introducing the Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster
The Epitome of Comfort and Versatility
The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster to the firearms community. This holster combines functionality, comfort, and style, providing gun owners with a superior concealed carry experience.”ALBILENE, TX, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JM4 Tactical, a leading innovator in firearm holsters, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated product, the Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster. Designed with both comfort and functionality in mind, this holster is set to revolutionize concealed carry for firearm enthusiasts.
— Chad Myers
The Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster combines cutting-edge technology with premium materials, offering gun owners an unmatched level of comfort and convenience. Engineered with exceptional attention to detail, this holster guarantees a secure and reliable fit, making it an ideal choice for everyday concealed carry.
Key Features of the Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster:
Tuckable Design: The Preacher holster can be easily tucked inside the waistband, ensuring ultimate discretion without compromising accessibility. Gun owners can confidently carry their firearms without drawing attention.
Premium Leather Construction: Crafted from high-quality Hermann Oak Grade A+ steer hide, this holster provides durability and longevity. The leather material ensures a comfortable fit while maintaining a sleek appearance.
Boltaron Polymer Shell: The innovative leather-covered Boltaron shell eliminates scratches to your firearm. The unique design also allows for a smooth and silent draw, giving gun owners a tactical advantage when seconds count.
Versatile Adjustable Cant: The Preacher holster offers adjustable cant options, allowing users to find their preferred carry angle. Whether it's appendix, strong side, or cross-draw, this holster can be customized to suit individual preferences.
Handcrafted in the USA: The Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster is proudly made in the USA, reflecting JM4 Tactical's commitment to quality craftsmanship and supporting local manufacturing.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster to the firearms community," said Chad Myers, President of JM4 Tactical. "This holster combines functionality, comfort, and style, providing gun owners with a superior concealed carry experience. Our team has dedicated extensive time and effort into perfecting every aspect of this product, and we're confident that it will exceed the expectations of our customers."
The Relic Series: The Preacher IWB Tuckable Holster is available for purchase exclusively on the JM4 Tactical website (https://jm4tactical.com/product/relic-series-the-preacher-iwb-tuckable-holster/) and comes in various sizes to accommodate a wide range of popular firearm models.
About JM4 Tactical:
JM4 Tactical is a leading provider of innovative firearm accessories, committed to developing top-quality products for gun owners worldwide. With a focus on comfort, style, and practicality, JM4 Tactical strives to enhance the concealed carry experience and ensure customer satisfaction.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Chad Myers
President
chad@jm4tactical.com
325-704-5015
Chad Myers
JM4 Tactical
+1 325-704-5015
chad@jm4tactical.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The Relic Lin