Sight, Sound & Story Live – The Sound of "Bono and The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming" on July 20th

Experience the brilliant sound team behind "The Sound of Bono and The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming" elevating storytelling through sound.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for an extraordinary panel discussion, where we talk with the brilliant sound team behind the captivating documentary "Bono and The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming." Immerse yourself in their world of creativity as they share unique insights into their artistic process, the hurdles they conquered, and the innovative ways they harnessed sound to elevate the storytelling experience.

Attendees will be inspired by the expertise of renowned professionals Brian Riordan, Phil DeTolve, and Woody Woodhall, CAS, as they take us on a journey through the captivating world of sound in filmmaking. This event will feature carefully selected film clips that exemplify the masterful use of sound techniques and underscore the undeniable significance of high-quality audio.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on July 20th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

About Our Panelists:

Daytime Emmy and OFTA Television Award winner Phil DeTolve has been with Levels Audio for thirteen years. DeTolve has an exceptional ear and unmatched talent for music performance and episodic re-recording mixing. Throughout his career he has worked on well over 200 projects and can proudly say he is the lead re-recording mixer on most things he works on today. As a proud member of Cinema Audio Society (CAS) and the Television Academy, DeTolve is highly skilled at mixing in ATMOS, paving the way for new collaborations and sonic opportunities for each client who comes through Levels.

Brian Riordan is a Re-Recording mixer, Music Mixer, Music Producer, Musician, Entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Levels Audio. Brian is a 3-time Grammy Award Winner, 4-time Emmy Award Winner and has received 20 Primetime Emmy nominations. Levels Audio Post is the embodiment of his life’s dream to facilitate the absolute best in audio post in an unmatched atmosphere of luxury.

Woody Woodhall, CAS, is the owner of Allied Post Audio in Santa Monica, CA and is an award-winning supervising sound editor, sound designer and re-recording mixer. His work spans feature films, documentaries, podcasts, commercials, and television programming including hundreds of hours for outlets such as Netflix, Amazon Studios, YouTube Red, CBS, Comedy Central, and Food Network He has recently completed mixing the 1st season of the series Cal Fire for Discovery Network, a feature documentary on the electronic musician, Moby, called, Moby Doc, as well as an upcoming feature film release starring Mena Suvari called, The Greatest Inheritance. Woody is author of the college textbook, Audio Production and Postproduction, used at universities across the world. He also heads the Los Angeles Post Production Group (LAPPG) where he shares his filmmaking expertise alongside other working professionals on a monthly basis.