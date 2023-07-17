Smarter Risk Logo Smarter Risk Dashboard

Smarter Risk launches its newest product, Automated Risk Control (ARC) – a first-of-its-kind scalable risk control platform designed for the insurance industry.

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PCONTACT: John Morlan, CEO 336-655-5852, john@smarterrisk.com

SMARTER RISK LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY AUTOMATED RISK CONTROL SOLUTION

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Smarter Risk, a risk control solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Automated Risk Control (ARC) – a first-of-its-kind scalable risk control platform designed for the insurance industry.

ARC delivers unmatched speed, efficiency, and cost savings by automating the entire risk assessment process, from data collection to reporting. With assessments taking just 15 minutes and turnaround times of two business days, ARC streamlines the risk control process like never before, making risk control a competitive advantage for agents and enabling insurers to make informed decisions quickly.

“We’re thrilled to launch ARC and provide the insurance industry with a revolutionary solution that transforms the way we approach risk control,” says John Morlan, CEO of Smarter Risk. “Our platform not only delivers unprecedented efficiency and cost savings but also includes industry-first dynamic risk reporting.”

ARC revolutionizes customer engagement by putting the small business owner at the center of the risk control process. In addition, the platform’s advanced features enable agents and insurers to track risk improvements in real-time, providing unparalleled visibility into an insured risk.

“ARC is a game-changer for the insurance industry,” says Morlan. “We’re confident that our platform will transform the way insurers and agents approach risk control and provide them with a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

About Smarter Risk

Smarter Risk is a self-serve platform for communicating and improving insurable risk. It enables small business owners to qualify for the best rates, insurers to offer their most competitive prices, and agencies to leverage risk control as a competitive advantage. For more information, call John Morlan at 336-655-5852 or visit the Smarter Risk website at https://smarterrisk.com.

