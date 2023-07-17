With Kratom Use Soaring, Consumer Protection Group Advocates for Responsible Legislation

Millions of Americans use kratom, particularly the nation’s veterans and chronic pain sufferers.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of Americans, including many of the nation’s veterans, use kratom products to treat chronic pain or as alternatives to energy drinks and coffee. The American Kratom Association (AKA) is working to prevent criminalization and enact proactive legislation to protect the rights of kratom consumers and ensure they have access to safe products.

“Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that has been used for centuries to help people improve their health and well-being,” explained Mac Haddow, Senior Fellow on Public Policy for the American Kratom Association (AKA). “Our goal is to educate all Americans with the truth about kratom — from potential consumers to regulators and everyone in between.”

Of concern to the AKA is the uptick in the emergence of adulterated kratom products containing dangerous ingredients like synthetics and fentanyl, and this is why proactive consumer legislation is needed, Haddow notes.

“Eleven states have already enacted kratom consumer legislation,” he said. “And we call on all states to responsibly regulate kratom products.”

Kratom Consumer Protection Acts prohibit dealers from selling adulterated products, establish labeling requirements and detail other provisions designed for the protection of kratom consumers.

There is still a lot to learn about kratom, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse has currently funded more than $30 million in kratom research studies, including several grants totaling $15 million at the University of Florida.

“Research indicates kratom can act as a pain reliever for acute and chronic pain and potentially even treat opioid withdrawal,” Haddow said. “But safety must remain a top priority.”

At the core of the AKA’s mission is to continue to provide the public with the latest scientific research on kratom and advocate for responsible legislation that would regulate kratom quality to make sure consumers have access to safe forms of kratom.

“The American Kratom Association recognizes that every effort should be made to keep kratom risks low, and protect consumers from adulterated and contaminated kratom products,” Haddow added. “With appropriate FDA consumer regulation, we can maximize the potential for kratom to be responsibly used for the improvement of health and well-being of individuals and public health in America.”

ABOUT AKA

The American Kratom Association (AKA), a consumer-based, nonprofit organization, focuses on setting the record straight about kratom and gives a voice to those who are suffering by protecting their rights to possess and consume safe and natural kratom. AKA represents millions of Americans, each of whom has a unique story to tell about the virtues of kratom and its positive effects on their lives.

For more information, visit www.AmericanKratom.org, www.Kratomanswers.org or www.Protectkratom.org. Follow them on Twitter (@TheKratomAssn), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Americankratomassociation/) or Instagram (American_kratom_assoc).

Watch a brief, powerful testimonial from a disabled veteran here: