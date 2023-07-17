Array Achieves WalmartTM Trusted Vendor Status, Bringing Revolutionary Data Security to All Users
Array Achieves WalmartTM Trusted Vendor Status, This will empower Array to offer enterprise data collection for all their customersAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup and technology speaker and founder of Array Matt Doyle Empowers Operations Teams with Array's Powerful Data Collection Capabilities.
Matt Doyle was invited to share his insights at the prestigious SXSW conference. Doyle's public speaking engagement at SXSW was focused on the power of no-code tools in accelerating digital transformation and driving innovation across industries.
"Our mission at Array is to empower operations teams to collect and utilize data effectively, without the burden of complex coding processes," said Matt Doyle, Founder of Array. "By providing a powerful yet user-friendly solution, we enable businesses to unlock the true potential of their data, driving informed decision-making and operational efficiency."
Array, a cutting-edge technology company, has unveiled its groundbreaking no-code enterprise form technology, revolutionizing the way operations teams collect and manage data. With a deep commitment to simplifying complex workflows, Array empowers businesses to streamline their data collection processes without the need for extensive coding expertise.
At the forefront of Array's innovative solution is Founder Matt Doyle, whose visionary leadership and expertise have driven the development of this game-changing platform.
Array's no-code enterprise form technology provides a comprehensive toolkit for operations teams to effortlessly create, customize, and deploy forms tailored to their specific data collection needs. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows users to seamlessly design forms without any coding knowledge, making it accessible to users at all levels of technical expertise.
Array, a groundbreaking start-up company, has recently been awarded WalmartTM's trusted vendor status and is proud to announce that the innovative technology used to achieve this milestone is now available to all Array users. This achievement showcases Array's commitment to providing the highest standards of data security while revolutionizing the digital forms industry.
Over the last few months, Array's state-of-the-art technology has undergone comprehensive security assessments, resulting in ISO certification and a trusted vendor status at WalmartTM. By strengthening its long-standing relationship with one of the world's leading brands, Array solidifies its position as a leader in data security and sensitive data collection using digital forms.
As a quick-to-deploy and easy-to-use solution, Array offers enterprise-level technology that is accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company's recent advancements have enabled a wider audience to benefit from these cutting-edge data protection capabilities.
Array's CEO expressed excitement about this achievement, stating, "I am pleased to strengthen the long-standing relationship we have with WalmartTM. The advances we have made in data security will not only be available to our largest clients, but it has also been made available to anyone who uses Array. I know data security is a high priority for our customers and this step shows our commitment to leading the way when it comes to protecting our customers' data."
To learn more about Array and its groundbreaking technology that is revolutionizing data security, visit their website www.buildarray.com
Matt Doyle
Array
