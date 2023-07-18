MMA Fighter Alana McLaughlin Joins the Cast of Indie Horror Film THE GIRLS

The Girls Movie Poster

Alana McLaughlin, Former U.S. Army Special Forces Member and MMA Fighter, Joins Trans-Led Horror Film "The Girls" in Leading Role as "Ash"

For Ash, we needed an actress with strength and charisma, who could lead and support the other girls. Alana's remarkable talent and emotional range make her the perfect fit for this role.” — Director, Krista Michaels

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alana McLaughlin, renowned as the second openly trans woman to compete professionally in MMA, brings her exceptional talents to the cast of the highly anticipated trans-led horror film, "The Girls." McLaughlin will portray the pivotal character of "Ash" in this groundbreaking project.

Expressing her enthusiasm, McLaughlin shared, "I'm thrilled to be part of 'The Girls' and to embody the role of Ash. It's incredibly important to have media that authentically represents and empowers trans women."

Director Krista Michaels expressed her delight in welcoming McLaughlin to the team, stating, "Having Alana join us is an absolute joy. As we conceptualized the character of Ash, we knew we needed an actress with strength and charisma, someone who could lead and support the other girls during challenging moments. Alana's remarkable talent and emotional range make her the perfect fit for this role. We can't wait to showcase what we have in store for Ash."

"The Girls," directed by Krista Michaels and co-written by Michaels, Brandy Bryant, and Jessica D’Amelio, promises to shatter boundaries within the horror genre. Inspired by the exploitation films of the 70s and 80s, the movie features an all trans women leading cast.

Addressing the struggles, resilience, and bigotry faced by transgender individuals, "The Girls" aims to deliver a powerful narrative. The film has already secured Ryder Avalon for a prominent role as Pixie, with additional casting announcements forthcoming. Producers Blair Hawkins, Alice Wells, and Claudia Charriez are onboard, along with Steven Grooby, Founder & CEO of Grooby Productions, serving as the Executive Producer.

The Indiegogo campaign for "The Girls" can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-girls-movie/x/27771520

Adding to the film's stellar team, BAFTA-nominated composer Simon Boswell (known for his work on "The Lords of Illusion", "The Crying Game" and "Santa Sangre") is set to create the original film score. Furthermore, Adam Dougherty of KreatureKid will lead the practical special effects makeup and creature Fx.

Interview opportunities are available with key talent involved in "The Girls," including Director and Writer Krista Michaels, Writers Brandy Bryant and Jessica D'Amelio, Producers Alice Wells and Blair Hawkins, as well as Composer Simon Boswell. Requests for on-camera or audio interviews can be accommodated upon inquiry.

For media inquiries, please contact: Alice Wells Email: cordellprods@cordellproductions.com.

About Cordell Productions: Cordell Productions is a minority-, woman-owned indie production company dedicated to creating exceptional and groundbreaking content. With a focus on diverse storytelling and unique perspectives, Cordell Productions strives to contribute to the evolution of cinema from dream to screen.

The Girls Crowdfunding Campaign Video