Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona Star, Confirmed for Matches against América and Tigres in Mexico

Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, General Director of Soccer Media Solutions official organizer of CAMP3ONAS TOUR 2023, is promoting women's professional football worldwide
This summer, FC Barcelona, the best women's football team in the world, will face the Mexican champions in the CAMP3ONAS TOUR 2023 presented by Soccer Media Solutions. The CAMP3ONAS TOUR 2023 will consist of two matches in Mexico, where FC Barcelona Femenil will showcase their titles from the UEFA Women's Champions League and La Liga Femenil (Spain).
"We can confirm that FC Barcelona will present their stellar lineup of players, led by Alexia Putellas, goalkeeper Cata Coll, defenders Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, and Jana Fernández, midfielders Aitana Bonmatí and Maria Pérez, and forwards Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo," stated Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, General Director of Soccer Media Solutions.
Alexia has won all the major individual and club awards available to a European player in 2022. She is widely regarded as the best contemporary female footballer in the world and one of the greatest of all time. In 2022, Alexia Putellas, along with her extraordinary team, has revolutionized women's football.
The matches will take place on August 29th and September 1st, respectively, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and the Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León. Regarding this, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, General Director of Soccer Media Solutions, affirmed that tickets will soon be available for pre-sale, and there will be various activations to provide fans of these championship teams with a great experience.
"We greatly appreciate FC Barcelona's interest in bringing joy to all their fans in Mexico, as well as the support from Tigres and América clubs to make this great event possible. Soccer Media Solutions will continue to invest in supporting professional women's football," emphasized Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
FC Barcelona Women established that Mexico is a "Key zone for women's football. Mexico has been pinpointed as a key strategic commercial target for FC Barcelona, and is also a country with a strong tradition of the women's game. There has been exponential growth in terms of attendances, with all 25,000 tickets sold out for the first leg of the recent final between Pachuca and América, and 58,000 people watching the return at the Estadio Azteca. And a massive 4.8 million people tuned in to watch the final on TV".
There are also playing ties between FC Barcelona and Mexico. Former blaugrana stars Jenni Hermoso, Andrea Pereira and Andrea Falcón all joined the Liga MX Femenil next season. One of the greatest female players of all time, Maribel Domínguez, moved in the other direction to Barça in 2005, while Kenti Robles in 2012/13 and Pamela Tajonar in 2018 are other Mexican players who have played for the Catalan club.
Where to watch Barcelona Games?
The games will be transmit in Mexico by TUDN Network.
