Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,501 in the last 365 days.

Nectar Experiences Record Growth in Q2 Amid Economic Uncertainty

nectar logo

Defying Economic Headwinds, Employee Recognition SaaS Leader Achieves 20% Growth in Q2

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of an uneasy economic climate, Nectar, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) employee recognition and rewards platform, is breaking barriers with record growth. Today, the company proudly announced a historic Q2, boasting a growth rate of over 20% and this month will surpass the notable milestone of 1000 global customers.

Nectar's innovative platform, designed to foster a robust corporate culture, engage employees, and minimize turnover, has been a beacon of stability and growth. This record quarter further illustrates the resilience of companies that prioritize a strong, inclusive, and appreciative culture, regardless of external market conditions.

CEO Trevor Larson was upbeat about the company's performance. He stated, "Despite uneasiness in the macro environment, we've been seeing record growth, which goes to show that in good times or bad, it's vital to a company's success to invest in culture, drive engagement, and retain top employees. Our robust growth this quarter attests to the fact that when companies focus on their people, the bottom line follows."

This record-setting quarter comes after a series of strategic decisions made by Nectar to further leverage their platform to support businesses navigating the turbulence of the current economic landscape. Their suite of solutions helps companies build, enhance, and sustain an organizational culture that boosts employee morale, engagement, and retention.

Larson added, "Our platform has always been about more than just recognition and rewards; it's about fostering an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered. Our success this quarter is a testament to that mission and the dedication of the team here at Nectar."

The the exciting growth showcases the widespread trust in Nectar's platform across industries and geographies, confirming its status as a vital partner for businesses committed to maintaining a positive and productive work culture.

With a firm belief that businesses flourish when their people do, Nectar will continue to focus on providing exemplary service to its growing client base, demonstrating that investing in people and culture is the way forward in any economic climate.

About Nectar

Nectar is a leading SaaS employee recognition and rewards platform that helps businesses of all sizes build a strong and engaging corporate culture. Through its innovative solutions, Nectar aids companies in cultivating an environment that celebrates employee achievements, fosters engagement, and bolsters retention. For more information, visit www.nectarhr.com.

Media Contact:

Peyton Walbeck

peyton@nectarhr.com

Trevor
Nectar
email us here
+1 4809242045
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Nectar Experiences Record Growth in Q2 Amid Economic Uncertainty

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more