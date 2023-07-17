AWAREmed Introduces Colored Lighting for Enhanced Wellness Experience, Exemplifying Unparalleled Patient Care

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, under the guidance of renowned holistic health expert Dr. Akoury, is proud to announce the introduction of colored lighting in their office space. This innovative approach aims to create a more immersive and soothing environment for patients, offering a superior wellness experience compared to standard bright white light.

Dr. Akoury, with her extensive knowledge in holistic healthcare, recognizes the profound impact of environmental factors on overall well-being. By implementing colored lighting, she aims to provide a space that promotes relaxation, rejuvenation, and a deeper sense of tranquility for patients seeking holistic health solutions.

Unlike traditional bright white light, which can sometimes be harsh and stimulating, colored lighting allows for a customized ambiance that aligns with the principles of chromotherapy. By harnessing the power of different hues, patients can benefit from a spectrum of emotional and physical effects.

The AWAREmed office now features carefully selected colors strategically placed to create a harmonious and healing environment. Warm tones such as soft blues and gentle purples promote a sense of calmness, while vibrant greens and uplifting yellows can inspire rejuvenation and energy.

"Colored lighting has the ability to positively impact our emotional state and overall well-being," said Dr. Akoury. "By incorporating these carefully chosen hues in our office, we aim to create a serene and welcoming space where patients can truly relax and find solace during their healing journey."

This innovative approach to lighting is just one of the many ways AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center distinguishes itself from traditional doctor offices. It reflects the center's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional patient care and ensuring a comfortable and nurturing environment for all who visit.

Furthermore, research suggests that specific colors may have distinct physiological effects on the body. For example, blue lighting may aid in stress reduction and promote restful sleep, while green lighting is associated with increased focus and concentration. By utilizing this knowledge, AWAREmed seeks to optimize the healing environment for their patients.

As an esteemed holistic health center, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center continues to prioritize patient comfort and optimal healing. The addition of colored lighting is another testament to their commitment to providing a holistic approach to healthcare.

For more information about AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at www.awaremed.com.

About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, led by Dr. Akoury, is a renowned holistic health center dedicated to empowering individuals in achieving optimal health and wellness. With a comprehensive range of integrative therapies and personalized care, AWAREmed offers a unique approach to healing and well-being.

