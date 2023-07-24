The Cognitive Institute of Dallas Merger with Healthy Families First Broadcast & Media

with healthy families first cognitive institute of dallas dr rachel leah robertson levitch

Empowering users to create their own content and helping families navigate into various aspect of digital content creation.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “What Do You Want Your Family to Look Like?” is the question parents are constantly coping with in today’s AI, metaverse and social media market. It’s the place where parents can’t handle the logic that comes to them: hopelessness in the devoid of technology. Dr. “Rachel- Leah” Robertson-Levitch; speaker, security expert and PhD in performance improvement, upcoming book: “Parenting and Technology: A Parent’s Guide to An Unknowing World of AI and the Metaverse Impact on Their Children” can be pre-ordered from the Cognitive Institute of Dallas’ homepage.

She spoke with practical knowledge of skill and authority when we questioned her regarding today’s global parenting scene; “If we add technology as an “unknown” factor in parenting and associate the variable with poor communication, time spent with family, broken homes, and divorce it is incomparably clear parenting is in a sea of abyss.” Dr. Rachel- Leah is most known for her podcast WHFF Radio and the Globe & Mail Bestselling Series Breaking Generational Curses: When Child Protective Services Takes Your Children”. It’s a space and political platform where she concerns herself with the ever-uncaring world of the Department of Family Services, state and federal legislators and what can happen to parents and children unabated in knowing the laws governing their state. The Dallas Cognitive Institute and its research offer hope and guidance to parents struggling to connect.

Today, with post-pandemic concern technology doesn’t seem to care about communication approaches to healthy relationships and effective parenting. More and more societal experts have said there is an “unidentified” gap between access to technology and the advancing world of AI. Business billionaires and the costs of digital asset infrastructures turn profits and players in how every daily folk are caught in a financial system no one is certain of. And parents cope with the attention span of children, critical thinking when AI does it for them and now cause-and-effect or reality versus meta world. It’s a maze anyone can nauseate and repel.

With Healthy Families First [WHFF] Broadcasting & Media brings parenting tools, mental health awareness, and family connections to a familiar Netflix platform approach. WHFF’s platform will go through modest expansion now until the end of 2024 with massive cast calls to parents to create content for their children. Doctors and health practitioners will create content for their clients and family dysfunction with resolve under one paramount universe. “It’s a place where parents have access to control content, narrative and how to approach difficult conversations with their children. The Cognitive Institute of Dallas (CID) has merged with the Louisiana Board of Regents under the filing for online schools to help address the pandemic. There CID’s online learning platforms can be accessed with modest tuition, scholarship availability, and supportive help from a volunteer who specializes in different areas.

Not alone, at the early ages of the pandemic, the Cognitive Institute of Dallas struggled to find a balance on a mediocre budget, over staff and service demand; even so, they persisted. And as the pandemic dragged on more and more parents needed help in different areas of parenting: staying home with their children and unexpectedly finding challenges they never thought possible. “I saw a philanthropic organization to help build parent-child relationships struggle with phone calls and emails. All the while, staying afloat was impossible. In a 2022 survey, the Nonprofit Finance Fund found a staggering 88% of nonprofits who responded to the survey have changed post-Covid-19 how they run their organization as strategic planning for the future.

WHFF Broadcast & Media is the Cognitive Institute of Dallas’s merger into online visibility and driving traffic and parent engagement for the success of generations. And now with employment announcements in place and vibrant OTT platform they can manage to create blog posts, videos, podcasts, social media, and continued courses specializing in parenting and transitioning career paths for adults. “However; even if you have an idea and want to partner with the WHFF platform there is a selection process, and the content must address health, wellness and parenting approaches to healthy lifestyles.” Dr. Rachel-Leah said.

According to a survey of U.S. adults conducted March 2-15, 2020, “Parenting Children in the Age of Screens” Pew Research Center reported some hard facts:

∙ A total of 52% of parents who believe that parenting is more difficult now than it was 20 years ago identified technology as a factor in some way.(1)

∙ Parenting has become more challenging, according to older parents more than younger ones: 71% of parents 50 and older feel this, compared to a lower

percentage of parents ages 18 to 49 (65%). (2)

∙ Another 21% of those surveyed brought up social media's potentially harmful effects on youngsters.(3)

∙ Finally, only 7% of respondents said parenting is easier today than it was 20 years ago, while 26% said it is about the same. Across all open-ended

responses, 43% of respondents mentioned technology.(4)

As a philosophy, Dr. Rachel- Leah believes there is common ground here: and WHFF is bringing it together under a established platform. “No one wants to give in: parents are afraid of new and advancing technologies and children are disappearing into meta-technical spaces, leaving communication and advice from their parents by the wayside.” She also said that it need not be that way and experts ought to put their heads together and address family time, communication, and generational relations. Whereas certain parents assume technology is the way to attempt interaction with children. The endeavor is tough: so is parenting and adulting. Pew Research Center observed that a miniature split segment of parents thought technology to be helpful and communication broadened and that children were responsive to their approach. The Pew Research Center uncovered parents 1) found further information was available using technology about their kids and family 2) information was gained about their children helpful and 3) that tech advancements gave parents greater access to their children’s lives.

“That’s all we ever wanted,” says Dr. Rachel- Leah, “happy parents and happy kids."



Source 1,2,3,4: Pew Research