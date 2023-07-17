AEROS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW ENGINEERING AND CORPORATE FACILITY
Aeros Corp. is excited to announce the opening of its New Engineering and Corporate Facility in Los Angeles, California.
Aeros has developed a state-of-the-art, zero-emission electrical variable buoyancy airship (eVBA) that offers the prospect of revolutionizing the global cargo and logistics market and achieving carbon-free, unhindered movement of goods.
Aeros’ mission is to mitigate climate change by creating a global-reach airship-based 3-dimensional transportation system that effectively addresses climate-related threats.
What differentiates Aeros from other airships is our cutting-edge patented technology. This technology that allows airship pick-up and drop-off of cargo without landing, has never been achieved before.
Previously existing airships were not practical for cargo transportation due to their inability to adjust buoyancy and as a result required ballasts, ground handling, or runways.
Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the new facility will serve as a hub for Aeros' cutting-edge research, development, design, manufacturing, and operational activities. It features state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced research and development areas, modern conference rooms, and collaborative spaces designed to foster cross-functional teamwork and encourage breakthrough thinking.
“This opening marks the beginning of a new chapter in our business journey,” said Igor Pasternak, CEO of Aeros. “It’s a testament to the company's dedication to affordable, sustainable air cargo logistics.”
Aeros airships will replace the current infrastructure dependable hub-spoke transportation with adaptable handoff touchpoints, in turn reducing shipping time and cost by orders of magnitude and eliminating millions of tons of greenhouse gasses produced by current freight and e-commerce delivery systems.
To learn more about Aeros, visit www.Aeroscraft.com
For media contact please reach us at kelly.tsang@aeros.email
Kelly Tsang
Aeros Corporation
