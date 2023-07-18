MethodHub is the Title Sponsor of the US NWCL T20 Championships
Continues commitment to women in sportsATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub, a global consulting services company which is headquartered in the US, is glad to be the Title Sponsor for the upcoming National Women’s T20 Championship in St. Charles, Missouri from July 27-30, 2023. The event features four team, representing some of the top female cricket talent in the country.
The event is conducted by NWCL (National Women Cricket League) which is a leader in Women’s Cricket Development since 2018 having conducted 13 Women’s Championships in the USA successfully.
MethodHub, which operates in 9 countries across the world some of which have a longer history of cricket, has plans to actively participate in the outreach of the game in the US. “From a sheer timing perspective with MLC taking off in the US, this NWCL event gives MethodHub a great platform to showcase our commitment to cricket, in general, and women’s cricket, in particular. A significant part of the customer base and the talent market watches this sport and outreach here would help our positioning” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO of MethodHub. MethodHub had sponsored a team last year, but we have increased our commitment to the overall cause by becoming the Title Sponsor, said Karthik Leelasankar, VP Business HR, MethodHub
“We are excited and glad to sign up MethodHub as our Title Sponsor for the upcoming National Women’s T20 Championship," said Ranjeet Singh, Director of NWCL. "Continued corporate commitment to promoting women’s cricket here in the US would be key and I am happy MethodHub saw in this event the right forum to associate with. We are in discussions for a long-term agreement which will give us the resources to take it nationwide, add more teams and make this a full blown event on the global women’s cricket calendar," said Ranjeet Singh. The tournament features 4 teams playing each other multiple times, giving teams more shots at the trophy and reducing the randomness of the outcome.
About MethodHub: Delaware-based MethodHub, as a group, operates in 9 countries engaging over 800 people across the world. Cloud and Data, Application Security, HyperAutomation and ERP.CRM are the core areas of work. MethodHub works in the BFSI, HealthCare, Energy and Hitech verticals, providing a range of solutions and services on a global delivery model.
About NWCL: NWCL is a not-for-profit, national women’s cricket league which promotes the women’s cricket game in the US, contributing to encouraging more women to join the sport to stay fit, enjoy teamwork and spreading the game in various communities across America. Its past events have featured many international players from West Indies, Canada and the US, and has played a significant role in Journey of many current USA National Women Players.
