BoxLunch and Entertainment Weekly Join Forces to Invite Fans to Celebrate Fandoms at BoxLunch X EW Treat Truck at SDCC
EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, has teamed up with iconic entertainment outlet Entertainment Weekly to bring an activation to fans attending San Diego Comic-Con.
On Thursday, July 20th (12pm to 6pm) and Friday July 21st/Saturday, July 22nd (11am to 5pm), fans with and without Comic-Con badges can visit the BoxLunch x EW Treats Truck. This one-of-a-kind collaboration offers fans the opportunity to celebrate their fandoms while indulging in delicious summertime treats. Every fan that stops by and shares their fandom using #BoxLunchXEW receives a surprise merchandise item from BoxLunch’s selection of licensed fandom products. In addition, for every post on socials featuring #BoxLunchXEW, BoxLunch will donate a meal** to their charitable partner Feeding America®.
"At BoxLunch, we are passionate about connecting people through the power of fandom," said Ed Labay, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing for Hot Topic Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with Entertainment Weekly to bring this exciting activation to life. The Treat Truck perfectly encapsulates our shared commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for fans while supporting our philanthropic mission to help end hunger in the US with our partners at Feeding America."
Come show off your fandom at the BoxLunch x EW Treats Truck located at 4TH AND K in Downtown San Diego.
Keep your eyes on @BoxLunchGifts and @EW socials for updates and surprises throughout the convention.
For Press Inquiries regarding BoxLunch:
Paul Christensen (paul@palpublicrelations.com)
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 239 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. Meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, and subject to change.
**For every like on social posts using #BoxLunchEW captured at the BoxLunch Treat Truck between 7/20/23 to 7/27/23, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America, up to a max of 100,00 meals (monetary equivalent of $10,000). Max donation per post is 500 meals ($50). $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.
