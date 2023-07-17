HIP Video Promo presents: Keyvous shares an anthem for riding the waves of love with "C.A.W. (Catch A Wave)" music video

Born and raised in the City of Angels, Keyvous has done it all. Touring worldwide, he's hyped audiences of up to 50,000.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised in the City of Angels, multihyphenate artist Keyvous has done it all—and still does. Starting his career in music at eleven, Keyvous wrote, sang, danced, and rapped alongside childhood friend Robin Thicke. Their group Think Twice became a staple at high-profile Hollywood parties and set the stage for a lifetime of success and evolution in music. Under his own flag, Keyvous has written and recorded countless songs that move minds and bodies through television, film, commercials, and more. Touring worldwide, he’s performed in dozens of countries, hyping audiences as large as 50,000. But whether he’s working crowds, designing merch for his K.S.O.E. brand, or motivating fans through his social profiles, he never shows up less than 100% himself, exhibiting a hustle rare in the industry at such an accomplished level. Never satisfied, Keyvous continues to fine-tune his craft. Unpredictable in his creativity, no one can ever say what will come next from Keyvous.

The latest single released by Keyvous, “C.A.W. (Catch a Wave),” is an anthem for those riding the waves of love. When life pushes you to the limit, there’s nothing better than getting away with your boo for some intimate, quality time. Over a trap beat swirling with sensuous airy synths, Keyvous entices his lover to drop it all and vibe with him. This track is dangerous when played around a partner - be forewarned that it might lead to drowning in ecstasy together if you’re not prepared.

Take a peek into Keyvous world with the music video for “C.A.W.” Directed by Keyvous and C Nyce, the video brings you to Keyvous’s house in the hills as he welcomes his lady home for a special retreat. Things get steamy pretty quick in this flick reminiscent of 90s rap videos, as the pair move from the hot tub to the balcony and beyond. The wave they’re on moves fast. Viewers should be prepared to be carried away by it, too.

