OES Global Surpasses $10M Milestone and Embeds Customer Centricity in Its DNA
Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO, OES Global Inc.
Only 2% of U.S. Businesses Make It to $10M in Revenue
OES Global's secret sauce is hiring and nurturing high energy can-do people that have a fire in their belly, a potential to thrive, are out-of-the-box problem solvers and masters of their own destiny.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OES Global Inc., a multi-brand portfolio company of B2B and B2G industrial supply eCommerce brands including Traffic Cones For Less, Hydration Depot and SD2K Valet, as well as others, today announced that the success of surpassing $10 million in revenue is due primarily to its customer-centric DNA.
— Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO, OES Global Inc.
According to Forbes, founders that make it to $10 million in revenue are only about 2% of U.S. businesses. Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO of OES Global Inc., joins this 2% coveted group.
Schechter says, "The secret sauce at OES Global begins with our people, a customer-centric team culture that rewards team success, not the individual. OES Global hires and nurtures high energy can-do people that have a fire in their belly, a potential to thrive, are out-of-the-box problem solvers and masters of their own destiny. We said we could, so we did. We celebrated our $10 million milestone on a training expedition in Italy."
Schechter presides over OES Global sales that bounced from $3.7 million to $10.3 million, double-digit growth ranging from 30% to 70% year over year from FY 2019 to FY 2022, despite the financial and supply chain strains experienced by many companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sustains a high organic growth rate of 30%.
Vantage Partners recent survey of over 250 individuals at 180 B2B companies demonstrates that companies reporting a high level of customer centricity realized 2.5X revenue growth over five years, compared with those companies reporting a low level.
OES Global focuses on customer success and meets the unique needs of thousands of clients in the construction, hospitality, aviation, education, valet and parking segments, as well as hundreds of governmental and industrial clients. The company’s hyper-competitive advantages include co-innovation, proprietary technology, exclusive and high-quality products, low prices, low minimum free freight orders and fast shipping from its distribution facilities located throughout North America.
Schechter says, "We are positioned to scale exponentially. I see fragmented billion-dollar niches in the industrial supply industry comprised of complimentary yet underserved sectors—parking, signage, occupational hydration, facility and worker safety—that are in need of disruptive innovation and consolidation. We serve these sectors well."
# # #
About OES Global Inc.
OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company that operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce niche industrial supply brands, generates more than $10 million in annual revenue. OES Global brands, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors. By leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and strategically operates distribution facilities throughout North America. As a WBENC-certified company, OES Global takes great pride in being part of a community that promotes diversity and fosters opportunities for women. For more information, visit https://www.OESGlobalinc.com
Renee Burke
OES Global Inc.
+1 954-440-1011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn