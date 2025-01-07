Traffic Cones For Less Secures Crowd Control & Line Management Contract with Broward County Aviation Department -FLL

Traffic Cones For Less FLL Aviation Bid OES Global Wins Prestigious FLL Aviaton Bid TrafficConesForLess Custom Branded Cones

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OES Global Inc., a WBENC-certified provider of traffic safety and crowd control solutions, has been awarded a three-year contract by the Broward County Aviation Department under Bid# OPN2183441B1 . The contract will supply custom stanchions and line dividers to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and other regional facilities, enhancing passenger flow and safety at one of Florida’s busiest transportation hubs.The deal marks a pivotal moment for OES Global, whose TrafficConesForLess.com brand is known for delivering tailored, value-driven solutions to complex, high-traffic environments. The custom stanchions and line dividers are designed to streamline airport operations while improving the overall passenger experience.“This award recognizes the importance of innovative solutions in maintaining safety and efficiency at high-traffic facilities,” said Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc. “We’re honored to partner with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and look forward to supporting its operational excellence.”Elevating Passenger Experiences Through CustomizationAs FLL continues to see record-breaking passenger numbers, the introduction of customized crowd control solutions is part of a broader strategy to improve airport operations. The line dividers, featuring custom branding and cutting-edge design, are set to enhance wayfinding and reduce congestion during peak travel times.OES Global’s expertise in delivering bespoke products is a cornerstone of its success. Recent projects include branded traffic cones for high-profile events and luxury brands, as well as Pantone-matched cones for corporate clients. The FLL contract extends this commitment to customization, ensuring the airport’s operational needs are met with precision.A Landmark Year for OES GlobalThe Broward County Aviation Department contract caps an exceptional year for OES Global, which has expanded its footprint in the transportation and hospitality sectors. Other notable wins in 2024 include:Avendra Contract: A nationwide agreement to supply over 13,000 locations with parking, pedestrian, valet, and traffic safety products.Miami Dade Traffic Cone Bid: A five-year contract providing traffic safety solutions for Miami Dade County, including key infrastructure sites like the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport (MIA).These achievements reflect OES Global’s growing role as a trusted partner for both government and commercial clients, cementing its reputation for reliability and innovation.Focus on Aviation Industry GrowthWith the aviation industry under pressure to improve passenger flow and safety, OES Global’s partnership with FLL is a timely response to growing demand for efficient, scalable solutions. The company’s portfolio includes products tailored to the unique challenges of airports, from queue line systems to customized safety signage.“This contract underscores the vital role of crowd control in modern airport management,” said Schechter. “Airports like FLL require solutions that balance operational efficiency with passenger comfort, and we’re proud to contribute to that mission.”Looking Ahead to 2025Following a year of significant milestones, OES Global is setting ambitious goals for 2025, including the expansion of its aviation product line and the launch of new customizable safety solutions. The company aims to continue driving innovation while maintaining its commitment to quality and service.For more information about OES Global Inc. and its work with the aviation sector, visit www.OESGlobalinc.com About OES Global Inc.OES Global Inc. is a WBENC-certified portfolio of brands dedicated to protecting people and property. With a focus on high-quality products, solution-driven strategies, and direct-to-manufacturer shipping, OES Global serves industries including aviation, hospitality, government, and construction. Its brands include Traffic Cones For Less, Hydration Depot, SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less.

