Les Dames d'Escoffier Awards Scholarships for Impactful Change Presented by The Wine Group
Women leaders in culinary and hospitality have awarded millions of dollars in scholarships, the latest recipients represent the future of the industry
We are honored to give back to the communities where we live and work and create opportunities where individuals with diverse backgrounds and voices can learn and grow”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LES DAMES D’ESCOFFIER INTERNATIONAL AND THE WINE GROUP AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS FOR IMPACTFUL CHANGE
— Stacy Weisgerber, Director of Marketing, The Wine Group
The Group Has Awarded Millions in Grants and Scholarships, the Latest Scholarship Recipients Represent a Future Generation of Leaders
Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women in hospitality and culinary-related fields, and The Wine Group (TWG), a global leader in the wine industry, are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Scholarships for Impactful Change.
The scholarships are awarded to women currently pursuing their degrees at accredited schools and institutions in the following areas: culinary or pastry arts education; food systems or agriculture/farming; hospitality management; dietetics and/or nutrition; or in the beverage industries.
These scholarships recognize the inherent need for diverse leadership to spearhead and create impactful change in non-profits and NGOs by using the recipient’s talents to educate, advocate and activate.
Applicants were judged on demonstrated leadership skills, proven desire to influence systems and communities for broad positive impact, demonstrated involvement in civic engagement and a passion for social justice/social services and positive change. Each was required to have a GPA of 3.0/4.0, demonstrate financial need, and have three letters of recommendation.
The 2023 Scholarships for Impactful Change recipients are:
Lani Furbank
CIA Greystone
Sustainable Food Systems
Samantha Maldonado
University of Michigan
Environment and Sustainability
Cecilia Picoaga
Universidad de Catolica de Peru
Sustainability
Donna Smith
Texas Tech University
Nutrition
Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship towards tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Since its early days in the 1970s, The Wine Group has focused on building the industry’s most admired company through its commitment to stewardship of the environment and of the human resources that work for the company. The pairing of these two organizations creates meaningful opportunities for students.
“We are honored to give back to the communities where we live and work and create opportunities where individuals with diverse backgrounds and voices can learn and grow,” said Stacy Weisgerber, CSW, Director of Marketing for Benziger Winery, Imagery Estate Winery, and Tribute Wines.
Jennifer Goldman, President of LDEI added, “We are pleased to partner with The Wine Group to nurture the next generation of women leading meaningful change in their communities.”
Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization’s 2,600 members in 44 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2022. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow LDEI on Instagram and Facebook Les Dames d’Escoffier Int’l and on LinkedIn.
###
Kersten Rettig
Pret Marketing
+1 214-912-3154
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other