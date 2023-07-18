Koinpark Crypto Exchange Franchise: Koinpark Announces Domestic Franchise and Country Partner For Its Users
Koinpark offers franchise and partnership possibilities in the domestic and international crypto exchange sector, tailored to specific countries.MADURAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metapark Blockchain Technologies Co. LLC is pleased to announce the launch of Political Metaverse, Parkchain, and Koinpark, three groundbreaking platforms designed to enhance user engagement and revolutionize the digital landscape. These platforms offer a unique combination of immersive experiences and abundant rewards, opening up a world of infinite possibilities for crypto enthusiasts and political enthusiasts.
Get Own Franchise Of Koinpark's Digital Currency Exchange
This is the first time in the digital economy that a Virtual Currency Exchange has announced its Franchise for its users and traders. Koinpark has informed that users and crypto traders can buy their franchises and generate revenues for themselves. One of the most innovative ways of extending the Digital Currency Exchange has been live by the prominent Exchange Platform, Koinpark.
Koinpark offers Crypto Exchange Franchise and partnership possibilities in the crypto exchange sector both domestically and Internationally, tailored to specific countries. By becoming a franchise partner and country partner, users will receive the operations revenue generated by their community members and gain full access to a comprehensive dashboard. To qualify as a franchise partner or country partner, they must meet the eligibility criteria. Note: Country Partners allowed only one for each Country.
Koinpark: A Crypto Exchange Platform with Abundant Rewards
Backed by a dedicated team of over 650 professionals, they are committed to making a difference in the industry. By acquiring a franchise of Koinpark's Digital Currency Exchange, users gain access to a market that continues to witness exponential growth. As more individuals embrace digital currencies and seek reliable platforms to trade and invest, their franchise can serve as a gateway for them to enter this thriving market.
Political Metaverse: Engaging in a Revolutionary Digital Environment
Political Metaverse introduces Virtual India, a captivating digital world where this incredible nation's rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes converge in a virtual realm. Combining politics and the metaverse, this revolutionary concept creates a unique and immersive digital environment for political engagement.
Users can actively participate and shape the political landscape through innovative features and establish their virtual presence across 400K plots in 28 states, offering a staggering total of 11.2 million plots. The metaverse provides an expansive canvas for users to influence and create digital marvels, including government buildings, residential complexes, commercial establishments, theme parks, and much more. Seamlessly connected by an integrated metro system, navigating this virtual landscape has never been easier.
Metapark has always been to create a seamless and rewarding digital landscape that empowers individuals and communities. Koinpark and Political Metaverse are the embodiment of this vision, combining the benefits of crypto trading and political engagement with an array of inbuilt rewards. They are excited to offer these innovative platforms to their users and revolutionize the way they interact with the digital world.
Earnings from KPK Staking
Operating a franchise of Koinpark's Digital Currency Exchange means being part of a larger ecosystem. As Koinpark's Political Metaverse continues to grow, there will be synergistic benefits between the exchange and the virtual political platform. Users engaging with the Political Metaverse may seek their exchange services and vice versa. This interconnectedness can create a dynamic user base and present additional earning opportunities.
The Koinpark ecosystem offers various staking plans, including Level Bonus and Growth Level bonus, enabling users to earn from their activities. Users who purchase lands in Metalands gain political positions, and other opportunities for earning like plot resale profits, games and entertainment, rental tax, ads tax, sales tax, building construction, cinemas, night parties, conferences, shopping malls, office space rental, institutions, hospitals, NFT sales, consulting, community engagement rewards, metaverse classes, metaverse fashion, metaverse advertising, metaverse transports, streets, pools, and more. As they continue to expand, they will introduce additional opportunities for earning.
Referral Program: Unlocking Additional Income Streams
The Metapark Incubator offers a next-gen referral program. It allows users to unlock direct-level income, monthly income, and plot sales income. Participants can earn commissions of up to 5% (1250 KPK) for direct referrals, 2% (500 KPK) for Level 1 referrals, 0.4% (100 KPK), and 0.2% (50 KPK) for monthly referrals. In addition to the referral program, users can earn rewards from plot sales, political leader designation sales, rents, advertisements, games, cinemas, real estate, NFT transactions, NFT marketplace, theme parks, institutions, and conference halls.
Metapark is dedicated to shaping the future of digital engagement and providing abundant rewards for their users. With Political Metaverse and Koinpark, they are introducing innovative platforms that empower individuals, business owners, and entrepreneurs to explore limitless opportunities in the world of the metaverse and Digital Currency Exchanges.
Metapark stands as the ultimate destination for individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking a comprehensive digital landscape tailored exclusively for community-driven users. Their ecosystem features a range of platforms, including Parkchain, Parkscan, Koinpark, Parkwallet, Parklands, and Parktools. Metapark gives users access to a world of endless possibilities and a one-stop solution to carve their business's success in the ever-evolving digital realm.
To learn more about the franchise opportunities available and to join Metapark Blockchain Technologies Co. LLC on this exciting journey into the world of digital finance, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at www.koinpark.com.
The website provides detailed information on the franchise program, including investment requirements, training and support, and the numerous benefits of partnering with Koinpark's Digital Currency Exchange.
For inquiries, please contact:
Whatsapp: 7200165489
Telegram: +917200165489
Mail:
ceo@koinpark.com
info@koinpark.com
