Second Edition of “Voices of Innovation: Fulfilling the Promise of Information Technology in Healthcare” Now Available
Book has been called dangerous for the way it challenges complacency in healthcareDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A bestselling book that has been called dangerous for the way it challenges complacency in healthcare has been released in a second edition.
Edward Marx, the author of “Voices of Innovation: Fulfilling the Promise of Information Technology in Healthcare,” writes “One of the first things you need to do to improve the odds of innovation success is ensure support and engagement from key organizational leaders. Innovation is hard to do in a vacuum. Often, it takes a team, some of whom are directly involved and others who provide resources and political cover.”
Marx serves as CEO of Marx Advisory, a consulting firm helping vendors improve accessibility to marketplace decision makers. Previously he was chief digital officer for Tech Mahindra Health & Life Sciences. He has served as a CIO in many progressive organizations, including the Cleveland Clinic, New York City Health + Hospitals, Texas Health Resources and University Hospitals of Cleveland.
In his foreword to “Voices of Innovation,” Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, president and chief executive officer of the Cleveland Clinic, says the book is dangerous because it’s a threat to complacency and the way things have always been done and provides a direct challenge to all healthcare workers – doctors, nurses and administrators at all levels.
“Astonishingly, healthcare is the only major industry that has yet to be transformed by the digital revolution. While manufacturing, retail and transportation enjoy gains in productivity from digital technology, some sectors of healthcare are still struggling to adopt the electronic medical record, telemedicine and the host of other game-changing innovations barreling down the digital pipeline,” Dr. Mihaljevic writes.
In the book, Marx cautions, “Often we rely too heavily on technology as we embark on innovation. Sometimes innovation starts at the other extreme with people but little incorporation of automation or tools. The best innovations tend to be the result of a strong balance at the intersection of people and technology. Always take an inventory of people and technology to ensure balance. It is the ability to take the best of people and technology, then melding them together, that ignites innovation.”
For more information about “Voices of Innovation” or to purchase a signed copy of the book, visit voicesofinnovation.net/#hero. People interested in having Marx speak at an event can also contact him through the site.
All book proceeds go to the Mary Crowley Cancer Research in Dallas, which brings hope to cancer patients through innovative clinical trials while advancing treatment for patients in the future.
