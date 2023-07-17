Aviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Madrid September 13-14 for Aero-Engines Europe 2023
— Lydia Janow, Sr. VP, Events, Aviation Week Network
— Lydia Janow, Sr. VP, Events, Aviation Week Network
Aviation Week Network’s Annual Aero-Engines Europe (#AEEUR), will be held September 13-14 in Madrid, Spain at the NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding, attracting industry leaders throughout the region.
The annual conference and showcase is the largest event in Europe exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the region’s aero engine community, attracting 400+ high level industry representatives from airlines, OEMs, MROs, lessors, suppliers and consultancies.
The conference agenda will feature more than 40 speakers dedicated to a variety of timely topics. This year’s conference will include critical conversations around the impact of production delays and durability problems on engine operations, maintenance, and leasing. The Opening Keynote Presentation will be delivered by Enrique Robledo, Chief Technology Officer for Iberia Maintenance.
Panel discussions on a variety of topics include Short Term Maintenance and Leasing Trends, Reducing Component Repair Lead Times, Forecasting Parts Demands, and Engine OEM Priorities.
Aero-Engines Europe will also include networking receptions, luncheons, breakfasts, and coffee breaks. The event will conclude with a facility tour of the Iberia Maintenance Engines Shop. Aero Engines Europe is free for qualifying airline and lessor representatives. All attendees can register here: https://www.aeroengineconference.com/en/registration/registration.html
“We are looking forward to gathering in Europe once again to address the most pressing challenges facing the aero engine community,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Our attendees enjoy hearing from other industry leaders, and they take advantage of the intimate setting and numerous networking opportunities.”
The Aero-Engines Europe Host Sponsor is Iberia Maintenance, and Premium Sponsors are: elfc, ITP Aero, Ramco, and SES.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
