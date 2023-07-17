Instrument Landing System Market Untapped Growth Opportunities by Key Players- Thales Group , Rockwell Collins
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Instrument Landing System Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Thales Group (France), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain), Rockwell Collins (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Systems Interface Ltd (United Kingdom), Saab AB (Sweden), Frequentis AG (Austria), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Instrument Landing System market to witness a CAGR of 6.27% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Instrument Landing System Comprehensive Study by Application (Civil Airport, Military Airport), Components (Ground Equipment, Airborne Equipment) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Instrument Landing System market size is estimated to increase by USD 0.85 Billion at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.6 Billion.
The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a radio navigation device that aids pilots in safely and correctly landing an aircraft, particularly in severe weather when visibility is reduced. During the final approach to the runway, it provides an aeroplane with precise vertical and horizontal guidance. In order for the pilot to interpret and see the guidance data, instrument landing system receivers must be installed in the aircraft. On particular radio frequencies, the instrument landing system is operational. Pilots can keep an eye on the instrument landing system indications on their flying instruments by using the navigation display or particular instrument landing system indicators. When the aircraft is correctly positioned with respect to the localizer and glide slope signals, the pilot can use the instrument landing system to maintain the proper approach path and descent rate. The instrument landing system enables pilots to make exact approaches, ensuring a safe landing even in low visibility conditions. A crucial component of airport infrastructure that is widely employed in commercial aviation is the instrument landing system. It increases safety and operational effectiveness by making very precise aircraft landing possible, reducing the chance of accidents, and limiting inconveniences brought on by inclement weather.
Market Breakdown by Applications: Ground Equipment, Airborne Equipment
Market Breakdown by Types: Civil Airport, Military Airport
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
