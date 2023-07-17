Import Export Insurance Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again| Atradius, Euler Hermes , Coface
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Import Export Insurance Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Import Export Insurance market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Atradius (Netherlands), Euler Hermes (France), Coface (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), Allianz SE (Germany), Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA XL (France), QBE Insurance Group (Australia), Sompo Holdings (Japan), AIG (American International Group) (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Import Export Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Import Export Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy, Retail, Others) by Type (Export Credit Insurance, Marine Insurance, Political Risk Insurance, International Product Liability, Others) by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Import Export Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.94 Bn. at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11.9 Bn.
The protection offered to exporters and importers to lessen the risk of damage or loss of products during commerce is referred to as import export insurance. It covers damage to the cargo both on land and at sea. Import-export insurance demand is fueled by reasons including rising globalisation and the need for insurance protection to get a credit line from a financial institution. The market is, however, facing difficulties due to the unstable nature of the economy and the high price of insurance. Due to the enormous possibility afforded by providing customised insurance solutions and integrating technology, the market is anticipated to maintain its development trajectory overall.
Major Highlights of the Import Export Insurance Market report
Market Breakdown by Applications: Export Credit Insurance, Marine Insurance, Political Risk Insurance, International Product Liability, Others
Market Breakdown by Types: Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy, Retail, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Import Export Insurance matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Import Export Insurance report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
