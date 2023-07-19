The E.C quadruples spending to 198 bil.€ in 2022 - according to public procurement analytics platform Hermix.com
Most of the money went to resilience and recovery funds, research, and IT.BELGIUM, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Commission budget amounted to 198 bil. € in 2022, disbursed to 26k beneficiaries, in 124k payments and contracts. This is 4 times higher than 2020, when the EC reported a budget of 51 bil. €, and 8 times more than the European Commission’s spending in 2019, which was less than 25 mil.
The largest amounts, 139 bil, were spent on subsidies to member states. €. Most of this budget went to the European Resilience and Recovery Facility: 136 bil. €.
Private companies also received 27 bil. €. This includes R&D Horizon grants of 18 bil. €, as well as direct service contracts. International organizations received 7.1 bil. €.
The EIB - European Investment Bank and EIF - European Investment Fund received together 658 mil. €. Private persons also received 42 mil. €.
34 bil.€ went to action grants, 1.1 bil. € to IT expenses, 765 mil. € to consultancy, followed by building contracts, operating grants, communication, supplies, conferences, and studies.
Italy tops the list of EC beneficiaries with 28 bil.€, followed by Spain with 27 bil.€, Poland with 23 bil.€, France 18 bil.€, Germany 14 bil.€, then Greece, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania.
“The European public sector is huge, at 54% of the EU’s GDP. Public procurement amounts to 2 trillion per year, i.e. 14% of the GDP. At the same time, market participation and access to funding are still low. The European Commission launched a series of initiatives for promoting transparency, data use, interoperability and open data, such as the European Strategy for Data, the Data Governance Act, the Data Act, and the Implementing Act on High-value Datasets. But there’s still a long way to go”, says Stefan Morcov, CEO of Hermix.
Hermix analyses the spending of public authorities, per contractor or beneficiary, per type of activity, contract, and type of service. It provides cleaned-up, intelligent information on EC spending, as well as reports and deep insights on the entire European public procurement sector. The primary sources of data are the European Commission's transparency systems, open data and procurement portals, as well as Eurostat and the European Central Bank. Hermix uses deep tech to make sense of this data, with artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, and data science.
