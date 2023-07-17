Hyperscale Data Center Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 146.9 Billion By 2031 | North America to Generate 45% Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟕.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒𝟔.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟓%
during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Hyperscale data centers have significantly increased their computing and storage capacity in recent years to meet the rising needs of high-end applications. As a result, data centers are becoming more complicated as organizations continue to rely heavily on vital applications. There is a critical need to upgrade the infrastructure in order to increase application speed, server density, and energy efficiency as the popularity of the web, e-commerce, social media, big data, computing, online game hosting, and Hadoop rises. Such market forces promote market expansion.
One of the key factors influencing the hyperscale data center market is the growing demand for data processing and storage capacity. As IoT devices, social media platforms, e-commerce, and big data analytics have become popular in recent years, so too has the amount of data produced by organizations and individuals. In order to store, handle, and manage this data, new and creative solutions are now required. There must be someplace to store and retrieve this enormous amount of data. According to Cisco Systems, the amount of monthly global IP data traffic rose from 96,054 petabytes in 2016 to 150,910 petabytes in 2018 and reached 278,108 petabytes in 2022.
Growth in the 4.0 industry and cloud reliance is anticipated to present lucrative prospects for the expansion of the hyperscale data center market. The increased use of technology and consumer preference for the cloud are driving up demand for cloud-based solutions. The user can access the data from a distance thanks to this technology. The demand for cloud-based solutions is due to the businesses' growing awareness of how important it is to save money and resources by transferring their data to the cloud rather than developing and maintaining on-premise infrastructure.
𝐈𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟎.𝟖𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The IT infrastructure segment is likely to generate sales of US$ 90.88 billion by 2030. Due to the need for data processing and storage, a reliable and scalable infrastructure is required, which explains this dominance. The rise of applications that use a lot of data, cloud computing, and improvements in server technology all drive the demand for IT infrastructure. Its crucial contribution to fulfilling the growing demands of data-driven applications and digital transformation is fueling segment growth.
𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐜 & 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏.𝟏𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The Crac & Crah Units segment holds a dominant position in the global hyperscale data center cooling systems market, generating significant revenue of US$ 1.18 billion in 2022. The segment will grow at a CAGR of 1.69% during the forecast period. Crac (Computer Room Air Conditioning) and Crah (Computer Room Air Handler) machines are essential in data centers by offering accurate temperature and humidity control. Effective cooling is essential for hyperscale data centers since they house a huge amount of computing hardware that produces a lot of heat. Growth in the segment is fueled by Crac & Crah units' exceptional heat management and provision of a secure operating environment for vital IT infrastructure.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟒𝟓% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
North America held a significant revenue share in the global market and is likely to generate 45% of revenue share during the forecast period. However, the United States, followed by Canada and Latin America, has the highest market share for the creation of hyperscale data centers.
About 45 facilities with a 15 MW power capacity are now being built in the US market, which is growing steadily throughout the predicted period. In order to build and run hyperscale facilities, colocation providers are actively focusing on locations for edge data center facilities. The existence of self-built data centers by key players like Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft, as well as the demand for wholesale spaces from media & entertainment companies and social media organizations drive the market growth in the region.
Europe will witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the explosion in electronic transactions, systems, and digital information during the global pandemic. This increases the demand for hyperscale data centers when combined with the quick expansion of new businesses and the continuously growing population.
The development of hyperscale data centers over the past several years, and the introduction of GDPR, which has sparked investments and the growth of regional cloud networks in Germany, have all contributed to the market growth of data centers in that country.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The hyperscale data centers market is moderately fragmented, with both large multinational companies and small and medium-sized businesses present. Hyperscale data centers are also employed in various industries to give companies room to grow. Market participants are implementing tactics like alliances and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and obtain an enduring competitive advantage.
Astute Analytica asserts that the hyperscale data center sector has recently provided some of the most important benefits to data storage. Cisco Systems Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), and others are major players in the hyperscale data center market.
Cisco Systems is a multinational technology business that offers a variety of networking and communication goods and services. San Jose, California, in the United States, serves as the company's headquarters. With operations in more than 100 countries and more than 75,000 workers, Cisco has a strong worldwide footprint. Cisco is a pioneer in networking technologies, offering products that make it possible for companies to connect and cooperate safely and effectively. Networking gear, such routers, switches, firewalls, and software and cloud-based services, like network management programs and cybersecurity solutions, are among the company's goods and services.
Global technology provider IBM Corporation offers hardware, software, and services solutions. The company provides a variety of services, including cybersecurity, big data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. The server and storage systems offered by IBM are also made to meet the high requirements of hyperscale data centers. The corporation has operations in more than 100 countries and more than 350,000 workers, giving it a considerable footprint in the technology sector. The goals of IBM's solutions and services are to assist businesses in getting the most out of their IT investments and to make it possible for them to connect and interact safely and effectively.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• SanDisk Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Hewlett-Packard
• Cisco Systems
• Cavium Systems
• Mellanox Technologies
• Broadcom Ltd.
• Intel Corporation
• Quanta Computer Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• IT Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
• Crac & Crah Units
• Chiller Units
• Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Air-based cooling
• Liquid Based Cooling
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Building Development
• Installation & Commissioning Services
• Building Design
• Physical Security
• DCIM
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
