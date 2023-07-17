Europe Histopathology Services Market is expected to reach $12,921.23 million by 2031 | CAGR of 6.5%

Europe histopathology services market is expected to reach $12,921.23 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Histopathology is the procedure of examining tissues to know more about various diseases and causes behind it. The tissues are observed under microscope in histopathology laboratory. This procedure involves to conduct biopsy. Histopathological services are extremely crucial as it enables histopathologists for detecting infection. Histopathology enables medical professionals to look for changes in cell which provide actual information of patient illness and the causes of disease. Histopathology services provide a diagnostic service for various types of cancer.

List of Key Players

Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Cellular Pathology Services Limited

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory

HCA Laboratories UK

Laboratoire Cerba

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spire Healthcare Group Plc

Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH

TPL Path Labs

Unilabs Group Services

For Purchase inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4103

In addition, in June 2020, NeoGenomics launched three liquid biopsy test for non-small cell lung cancer, all solid tumors and breast cancer tumors. These three tests are InVision First-Lung, NeoLAB Solid Tumor Liquid Biopsy, and Qiagen therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR, which helps physicians to deliver biomarker information from any patient with solid tumor. Liquid biopsy tests are used when there is not enough tissue for a tissue biopsy, such as in case of cancers like non-small cell lung cancer. These aforementioned factors increase the demand for histopathology services escalating the growth of the market.

Increase in government support for management of infectious diseases and surge in demand for effective prevention treatment are the major factors that drive the growth of the Europe histopathology services market. In addition, key players, such as HCA Laboratories UK, Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd., Sonic Healthcare Ltd, and Cellular Pathology Services Ltd provide the histopathology services. Thus, presence of large number of key players who provide histopathology services contribute toward the market growth.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4103

The Europe histopathology services market is studied on the basis of type of examination and country. By type of examination, the surgical specimen segment dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures. In addition, the liver biopsy segment is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in cases of liver cancer leading to surge the usage of liver biopsy. This is the vital factor that drives the growth of the market.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.