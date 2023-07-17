Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to Surpass at a Valuation of US$ 23.01 Billion By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧-𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟑.𝟎𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, up from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟔𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to the increased frequency of chronic diseases, the adoption of new diagnostic technologies, and the rising demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests, the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market is anticipated to expand. Due to intense market competition, the leading businesses are working hard to commercialize IVD products on a broad scale and enhance diagnostic capabilities globally.
The need for IVD testing has increased in the Asia Pacific region due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. By 2030, 578 million people in the Asia Pacific region are likely to have diabetes, up from a projected 463 million in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Cancer. According to a study by the International Agency for Study on Cancer, about half of all new cancer cases globally are attributed to the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics business.
The IVD market is rising by the prevalence of infectious diseases in the Asia Pacific, including hepatitis, TB, and HIV. For instance, China has a sizable incidence of hepatitis B and C, while India has the highest burden of tuberculosis globally, with an expected 2.44 million cases in 2022. Diagnostics are an essential part of the IVD market in the region since they play a key role in disease identification, treatment monitoring, and reducing the spread of infectious diseases.
The market is also growing with new diagnostics categories developments, AI-assisted radiology usage, and sophisticated robotics technology. Due to less invasiveness and the ability to locate, identify, and help treat lung nodules (such as through surgical extraction), recent developments in robotics-assisted endoscopy provide intriguing alternatives to conventional methods. Consequently, advancements in robots that enable minimally invasive tissue selection and AI-assisted imaging analysis will help maximize disease identification, even in the case of early-stage and difficult cancer types.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟗𝟑% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The reagents and instruments segment generated major sales of over 93%, which combined account for the majority of the market's growth in the Asia Pacific region. These parts provide a wide range of diagnostic options, including mass spectrometers for biomolecule analysis, immunoassay analyzers for detecting antibodies and antigens, and PCR machines for diagnosing genetic and viral diseases. Chemical reagents and ELISA kits are also crucial market elements.
The demand for enhanced diagnostic tools and methods is also rising by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders in the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market. According to the 2021 International Diabetes Federation (IDF) report, the number of diabetics in Southeast Asia is expected to rise by 68% by 2045, reaching 152 million people, and the Western Pacific region has the third highest prevalence of diabetes in the world (11.9%).
𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐕𝐃 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Immunodiagnostics is likely to dominate the IVD market in the Asia Pacific with a 29% market share. The need for quick and accurate diagnosis and the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases are factors in this expansion. Antibodies are an increasingly prominent method in the field of immunodiagnostics for locating antigens in patient samples.
In-Vitro Diagnostics Finds Major Application in Infectious Disease Treatment
The infectious disease diagnostics segment captures about 49% of the market revenue share. This market is expanding owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious disorders such as COVID-19, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. A rising understanding of the significance of early and precise identification of infectious diseases is also present in the region.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟒𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Asia Pacific region's in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is composed of both huge corporations with several business lines and smaller but specialized rivals. Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers are the top APAC in-vitro diagnostics market businesses. These companies are consistently developing cutting-edge IVD technologies, diversifying their product lines, and investing in R&D in order to maintain their market position.
According to Astute Analytica's report, the IVD market in the Asia Pacific region is oligopolistic. A limited number of businesses dominate the market, with the top 5 players holding more than 63% of the total market share. The level of competition is not very variable as a result of the significant market concentration.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Abbott
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Becton Dickinson and Company
• bioMérieux SA
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
• Charles River Laboratories
• Danaher Corporation
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Qiagen
• Quest Diagnostics
• Quidel Corp.
• Siemens Healthineers
• Sysmex Corp.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧-𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 & 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 & 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Reagents
• Instruments
• Software
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Immunodiagnostics
• Hematology
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Tissue Diagnostics
• Clinical Chemistry
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cancer diagnostics
• Blood glucose monitoring
• Human genetic testing
• Immunoassays
• Hepatitis tests
• Infectious Diseases diagnostics
• Cardiac Diseases
• Nephrological Diseases
• Gastrointestinal Diseases
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Standalone Laboratories
• Hospitals
• Academic And Medical Schools
• Point Of Care
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
