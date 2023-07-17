Totus Wealth Management Partners with Gig Worker Solutions Further Enhancing It’s Industry Leading Solutions Platform
Gig Worker Solutions stands as an industry pioneer, embodying a Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) designed specifically to cater to the unique needs of gig economy workers.
Totus Wealth Management turns to Gig Worker Solutions to empower their self employed clients with group benefits and tax saving resourcesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry first, Totus Wealth Management, a pioneer in comprehensive financial planning services, has announced a strategic partnership with Gig Worker Solutions, an innovative tech-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO) designed to empower the gig economy. This collaboration will extend essential payroll, benefits, retirement, and workers' compensation services to independent contractors and freelancers.
This groundbreaking move signals a significant shift towards providing an extensive support structure for gig workers, enabling them to maximize their finances, enhance their quality of life, and still retain their much-valued independence.
James Starnes, CEO of Totus Wealth Management, said: "We are thrilled to team up with Gig Worker Solutions. Their groundbreaking technology and business model dovetails perfectly with our mission to provide holistic financial planning services. We are excited to extend our reach to the vibrant gig economy, providing freelancers, soloprenuers, and independent contractors with comprehensive financial support to grow and protect their income, without sacrificing their professional independence."
Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions, shared his optimism about the partnership: "Partnering with Totus is a natural progression for us. Our mission is to provide robust solutions for the gig economy, and Totus' wealth management expertise is an invaluable addition to our offering. Together, we will provide a first-of-its-kind solution for gig workers, allowing them to focus on what they do best, knowing their financial future is secure."
Through this partnership, gig workers now have access to a suite of services that have traditionally been unavailable to access. From payroll services, Workers Compensation, Group Insurance, 401k, and numerous other benefits, this comprehensive package will help them maximize their earnings, plan for the future, and secure their financial wellbeing.
For more information about the partnership and the services it offers, please visit https://gigworkersolutions.com/ and https://www.totuswm.com/.
About Totus Wealth Management Totus Wealth Management, led by CEO James Starnes, offers industry-leading financial planning services. They are committed to helping their clients achieve financial independence through expert advice and personalized financial planning strategies.
About Gig Worker Solutions Gig Worker Solutions, led by CEO Ryan Leggett, is a first-of-its-kind Tech PEO, offering tailored support for the gig economy. Their innovative platform provides access to critical services like payroll, benefits, retirement, and workers' compensation, traditionally inaccessible to independent contractors and freelancers.
