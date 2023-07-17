Amulet Hotkey Launches CoreStation™ RX220 Remote Workstation
The latest addition in the CoreStation series, the RX220, is a custom engineered, compact rack workstation designed to deliver high performance
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 20 June 2023 - Amulet Hotkey, the trusted choice for power, agility, and security for mission critical and data intensive workloads, has announced the launch of the CoreStation RX220 rack workstation.
— Stewart Holness, CEO of Amulet Hotkey.
The CoreStation product suite was designed to respond to modern working practices to offer organizations scalability and agility. The RX220 is the first product launch that leverages a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), to run its advanced workstation solution on HPE ProLiant servers. It is designed for a wide range of remote workstation and bare-metal VDI workloads.
“What’s great about this latest RX product, is users get a lot of performance in a small footprint. This means it’s a stand-out option to have in the central data center or for data centers closer to the edge” said Stewart Holness, CEO of Amulet Hotkey.
Performance at scale
With high CPU clock speeds, the RX220 is ideal for workloads such as financial trading, where many applications depend on single threaded CPU performance. A dedicated NVIDIA RTX GPU provides support for a wide range of workstation applications and best remote user experience. Our collaboration with global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics also allows us to build and distribute the offering at scale.
“By leveraging the HPE ProLiant servers, customers get a remote workstation that can scale to respond to demands, but that also has the option to expand the GPU offering with our future product releases” said Tom Cole, Product Director at Amulet Hotkey.
If you need more performance than is available from Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, the RX220 provides a solution for those that require dedicated remote workstation mobility without compromising on performance.
As with all CoreStation products, the RX220 works seamlessly with our secure thin and zero clients, offering a unique end-to-end solution.
“We are delighted to support Amulet Hotkey in revolutionizing the VDI landscape, bringing together our shared commitment to deliver high performant and simple to deploy integrated solutions. By leveraging the cutting-edge HPE ProLiant server portfolio, Amulet can bring their visionary VDI solution to market with industry-leading manageability, security, and workload optimization.” said Phil Cutrone, SVP and GM, Service Providers, OEM, and Telco at HPE.
Custom engineered for enhanced compute performance
Users of the RX220 can be confident in the enterprise level features which includes Intel Xeon E-2300 processors, with base clock speeds of 3.7GHz and boost up to 5.1 GHz. Plus, NVIDIA professional RTX GPUs, including the powerful RTX A2000 with 12GB memory.
The result is an easy to manage solution that gives users remote connection at fast speeds, with exceptional and responsive desktop experience.
Benefits of the CoreStation RX220 remote workstation