Preclinical Imaging Market to Exhibit a Valuation of US$ 3,011.7 Million By 2031 | Top 10 Players Hold 90.9% Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to witness a rise in revenue and reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟎𝟏𝟏.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. In 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the market generated a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟖𝟕𝟑.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧.
The global preclinical imaging market has great potential owing to the growing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques for drug development, illness diagnostics, and research. The market has been steadily growing, and this trend will continue. Growth in the market is also due to technological developments and the appearance of new imaging modalities like molecular imaging and optical imaging.
A fast-growing multidiscipline, molecular imaging integrates molecular biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, and medicine. It is capable of real-time, non-invasive viewing and quantification of physiological or pathological processes occurring at the cellular or molecular level in a living organism. Multimodal molecular imaging may soon provide presymptomatic detection, targeted therapy, and personalized medicine due to the rapid advancement of technology. Since typical MRI equipment is more expensive, complex, and technically demanding, Aspect Imaging created the M2 platform and a suite of tools that allow researchers to take advantage of the power and quantitative insights of MRI for small animal phenotyping and drug discovery.
The usage of in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research is growing due to the rising number of Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the preclinical imaging market. For instance, in June 2020, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine will install new 7T-3T MR/PET and PET-CT systems with MR solutions to create their first thorough preclinical imaging suite.
Astute Analytica forecasts that the market will expand as more pharmaceutical companies use image-based drug discovery and development methodologies. Preclinical imagers will be able to offer even more insights into the mechanisms underlying disease and prospective treatment targets due to the introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. For instance, in May 2023, the NCI funded the use of AI to enhance breast cancer treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 264,000 women and 2,400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States each year. RPI and Albany Medical College are continuing their long-standing collaboration to find out how AI may help with the treatment of breast cancer after securing US$ 3.3 in funding from the NCI.
𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
The ultrasonic imaging segment is likely to dominate the market with a market share of over 25%. This is because ultrasonic imaging is non-invasive, economical, and capable of providing real-time images. The preclinical imaging market uses ultrasound imaging extensively for research and development, particularly in the fields of developmental biology, cancer research, and cardiovascular research. This segment will continue growing as high-frequency ultrasound imaging and 3D ultrasound imaging technologies become more widely used.
𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.
The pharmaceutical companies captured more than 33% of the total revenue. Preclinical imaging is a crucial technology used by pharmaceutical companies when creating new drugs and therapies. It allows one to observe how biological processes work in living things, providing crucial information on efficiency and security. The demand for preclinical imaging services has significantly increased in recent years as more organizations seek to gain a competitive edge in drug development.
The market is expanding owing to the biotech companies' increasing R&D expenditures, particularly in the fields of drug development and discovery. The early stages of drug research, which are the emphasis of biotech companies, require preclinical imaging. These businesses are working to develop novel drugs and therapies for several diseases and problems.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟗% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Due to a number of factors, including the region's high need for improved imaging technologies, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased funding in preclinical research, North America is likely to hold a revenue share of over 44% in the preclinical imaging market, followed by Europe with a revenue share of over 29%.
European Commission has proposed a new rule that would make it easier for small businesses to get finance. As a result, this might promote more innovation in the sector. In addition, many of the largest companies in the market are investing heavily in research and development in the hopes of creating new products that will support a recovery in sales.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝟗𝟎.𝟗% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The market is highly fragmented and competitive. Market players are involved in implementing strategic initiatives, such as product upgrades, regional expansions, portfolio diversification, and mergers and acquisition. According to Astute Analytica analysis, the top 10 players include General Electric (GE), Siemens Healthineers, Canon, Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., Varex Imaging, Hologic, etc., collectively dominate the global market. In addition, Siemens Healthineers and General Electric (GE) are the market leaders capturing 23.50% and 21.60%.
Siemens Healthineers is the world's foremost provider of medical technology. X-ray computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, positron emission tomography (PET), and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are all among the preclinical imaging services and products the company provides. Siemens Healthineers also offers software options for data management and picture analysis.
Another significant company in the preclinical imaging sector is General Electric. The CT, MRI, PET/SPECT, ultrasound, and X-ray products and services provided by GE Healthcare are extensive. Additionally, the business offers customer support for the whole product life cycle, including purchase, installation, maintenance, and repair.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Agilent Technologies
• Bruker Corporation
• Canon
• Fujifilm Corporation
• General Electric (GE)
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Hologic
• Konica Minolta, Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips
• Mediso Limited
• MILabs B.V.
• Molecubes
• MR Solutions
• PerkinElmer, Incorporated
• Siemens Healthineers
• TriFoil Imaging
• Varex Imaging
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Products
o Instruments
o Reagents
o Software Tools
• Imaging Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• CT Imaging
• Optical Imaging
• Ultrasound Imaging
• MRI Imaging
• PET/SPECT Imaging
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Research and Development
• Drug Discovery
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Biotech Companies
• Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical Companies
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
