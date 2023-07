Preclinical Imaging Market to Exhibit a Valuation of US$ 3,011.7 Million By 2031 | Top 10 Players Hold 90.9% Revenue

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to witness a rise in revenue and reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ”% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. In ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, the market generated a revenue of ๐"๐'$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ'.๐Ÿ" ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

The global preclinical imaging market has great potential owing to the growing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques for drug development, illness diagnostics, and research. The market has been steadily growing, and this trend will continue. Growth in the market is also due to technological developments and the appearance of new imaging modalities like molecular imaging and optical imaging.A fast-growing multidiscipline, molecular imaging integrates molecular biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, and medicine. It is capable of real-time, non-invasive viewing and quantification of physiological or pathological processes occurring at the cellular or molecular level in a living organism. Multimodal molecular imaging may soon provide presymptomatic detection, targeted therapy, and personalized medicine due to the rapid advancement of technology. Since typical MRI equipment is more expensive, complex, and technically demanding, Aspect Imaging created the M2 platform and a suite of tools that allow researchers to take advantage of the power and quantitative insights of MRI for small animal phenotyping and drug discovery.The usage of in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research is growing due to the rising number of Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the preclinical imaging market. For instance, in June 2020, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine will install new 7T-3T MR/PET and PET-CT systems with MR solutions to create their first thorough preclinical imaging suite.Astute Analytica forecasts that the market will expand as more pharmaceutical companies use image-based drug discovery and development methodologies. Preclinical imagers will be able to offer even more insights into the mechanisms underlying disease and prospective treatment targets due to the introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. For instance, in May 2023, the NCI funded the use of AI to enhance breast cancer treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 264,000 women and 2,400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States each year. RPI and Albany Medical College are continuing their long-standing collaboration to find out how AI may help with the treatment of breast cancer after securing US$ 3.3 in funding from the NCI.๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐†๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌThe ultrasonic imaging segment is likely to dominate the market with a market share of over 25%. This is because ultrasonic imaging is non-invasive, economical, and capable of providing real-time images. The preclinical imaging market uses ultrasound imaging extensively for research and development, particularly in the fields of developmental biology, cancer research, and cardiovascular research. This segment will continue growing as high-frequency ultrasound imaging and 3D ultrasound imaging technologies become more widely used.๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ.The pharmaceutical companies captured more than 33% of the total revenue. Preclinical imaging is a crucial technology used by pharmaceutical companies when creating new drugs and therapies. It allows one to observe how biological processes work in living things, providing crucial information on efficiency and security. The demand for preclinical imaging services has significantly increased in recent years as more organizations seek to gain a competitive edge in drug development.The market is expanding owing to the biotech companies' increasing R&D expenditures, particularly in the fields of drug development and discovery. The early stages of drug research, which are the emphasis of biotech companies, require preclinical imaging. These businesses are working to develop novel drugs and therapies for several diseases and problems.๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žDue to a number of factors, including the region's high need for improved imaging technologies, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased funding in preclinical research, North America is likely to hold a revenue share of over 44% in the preclinical imaging market, followed by Europe with a revenue share of over 29%.European Commission has proposed a new rule that would make it easier for small businesses to get finance. As a result, this might promote more innovation in the sector. In addition, many of the largest companies in the market are investing heavily in research and development in the hopes of creating new products that will support a recovery in sales.

๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐Ÿ—๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ—% ๐'๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe market is highly fragmented and competitive. Market players are involved in implementing strategic initiatives, such as product upgrades, regional expansions, portfolio diversification, and mergers and acquisition. According to Astute Analytica analysis, the top 10 players include General Electric (GE), Siemens Healthineers, Canon, Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., Varex Imaging, Hologic, etc., collectively dominate the global market. In addition, Siemens Healthineers and General Electric (GE) are the market leaders capturing 23.50% and 21.60%.Siemens Healthineers is the world's foremost provider of medical technology. X-ray computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, positron emission tomography (PET), and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are all among the preclinical imaging services and products the company provides. Siemens Healthineers also offers software options for data management and picture analysis.Another significant company in the preclinical imaging sector is General Electric. The CT, MRI, PET/SPECT, ultrasound, and X-ray products and services provided by GE Healthcare are extensive. Additionally, the business offers customer support for the whole product life cycle, including purchase, installation, maintenance, and repair.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Agilent Technologiesโ€ข Bruker Corporationโ€ข Canonโ€ข Fujifilm Corporationโ€ข General Electric (GE)โ€ข Hitachi, Ltd.โ€ข Hologicโ€ข Konica Minolta, Inc.โ€ข Koninklijke Philipsโ€ข Mediso Limitedโ€ข MILabs B.V.โ€ข Molecubesโ€ข MR Solutionsโ€ข PerkinElmer, Incorporatedโ€ข Siemens Healthineersโ€ข TriFoil Imagingโ€ข Varex Imagingโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Productso Instrumentso Reagentso Software Toolsโ€ข Imaging Services๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญโ€ข CT Imagingโ€ข Optical Imagingโ€ข Ultrasound Imagingโ€ข MRI Imagingโ€ข PET/SPECT Imagingโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Research and Developmentโ€ข Drug Discovery๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Biotech Companiesโ€ข Research Institutesโ€ข Pharmaceutical Companies๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offline๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 