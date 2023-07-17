Utility Poles Market is Poised to Witness a Revenue of US$ 64.54 Billion By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is expected for continued expansion during the forecast period. With a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟒.𝟒𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the market is projected to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟒.𝟓𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The spike in electricity usage, the expansion of the telecommunications industry, and the enormous demand for steel as an environmentally friendly product are all factors that contribute to the utility poles market rapid growth during the projected period. Additionally, the demand for utility poles has increased due to the necessity for a robust utility infrastructure to meet the growing population's energy needs. In addition, the widespread use of utility poles in sub-transmission, power distribution, and street lighting would favorably impact worldwide utility pole market trends.
With the rollout of 5G in many developed and developing nations, the telecom business is flourishing globally. As per GSA, there were 243 commercial 5G deployments as of January 2023, with 112 operators investing in standalone 5G. For the next initiatives, the necessary infrastructure must be put in place so that the technology can use throughout the entire nation. Thus, this increases the need for utility poles as it is commonly used for telecommunication throughout the regions—increases as a result. The telecommunications sector is further rising by technical improvement and expanding electronic gadget penetration, which fuels the market expansion. For instance, in 2021, there were more than 5.27 billion distinct mobile phone users globally, which is equivalent to about 67.1% of the world's population.
The amount of energy consumed worldwide keeps rising. The ability of electrical producers to produce electricity is continually growing. As a result, there is a high requirement for power transmission and distribution, which, in turn, increases the need for utility pole installation. Global energy consumption has grown by nearly a third since 2000 and is likely to keep rising in the near future. This will result in a rise in worldwide energy consumption of 77 percent from 2000 to 2040.
The installation of utility poles for effective power transmission and distribution is expanding in developing countries with major attempts to offer energy in rural areas. Numerous developing countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have expanded their energy demand, which has led to a surge in energy production and distribution projects.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬
The wooden material segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, which has historically been employed in utility infrastructure and is expected to experience modest expansion. Since wood was the first material used to make poles, it is widely employed to make utility poles. Wood utility poles are pressure treated with special compounds to ward off woodpeckers, insects, fungi, and fires.
𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟒𝟎-𝟕𝟎 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The 40-70 feet pole size contributed 44.7% of the market's revenue in 2022. Utility poles in the 40- to 70-foot size range are employed in applications for both energy distribution and transmission. The pole's ability to support higher load tension increases with its size. As a result, poles with higher ground clearance are known to be able to handle more energy. In addition, the telecom sector is a large consumer of these poles, with rising demand for poles between 40 and 70 feet in length mostly due to an increase in internet customers.
𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, the energy transmission and distribution segment dominated the market with a share of 79.4%. Energy production has expanded owing to the rising worldwide demand for energy, necessitating an effective infrastructure for distribution and transportation. Utility poles are essential in this industry as they allow for the distribution and transmission of power throughout towns and cities. In order to support high-voltage transmission lines and transmit electricity quickly, dead-end distribution poles are especially important. This application area reflects the market's high utility pole consumption and demand.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟒𝟎.𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The utility poles market is now booming in the Asia-Pacific region, and there is a ton of untapped opportunities here. The expanding market is primarily due to the optimistic prognosis for the electronics sector and the rising need for communication services.
Due to the increase in energy demand in the region, major transmission and distribution (T&D) projects have been implemented to upgrade the transmission network using super high voltage technology. These projects are likely to significantly fuel market expansion during the forecast period. With 4.7 billion people living in nations ranging from the world's greatest energy consumers to small island economies that are among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, Asia Pacific is a sizable, diverse, and dynamic region.
Additionally, it is projected that a strong emphasis on technical developments and the creation of various new enterprises will support the market's expansion in Asia-Pacific. This focus on innovation and the entry of new players will aid in the market growth as a whole and open door for different utility pole materials and technologies. For instance, the collaboration between BASF and Anhui Huike Hengyuan Composite Material Company Limited is an example of the increased emphasis on cutting-edge materials and creative solutions in the Asia-Pacific utility poles market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝟐𝟑.𝟓𝟓% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Different utility pole market players have a presence in the local, regional, and global markets. In order to strengthen their position internationally, several businesses place a premium on creating products with increased strength density, reduced weight, and high efficiency. Additionally, a large number of players are producing the tubular pole structure locally or regionally.
According to the Analysis of Astute Analytica, the top 11 players, including A-AERIAL SERVICES, Allied Bolt Products, LLC, Eaton Corporation, Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E., FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Hill & Smith PLC, NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., OMEGA FACTORY, Pelco Products Inc., RS Technologies, hold 23.55% revenue share. In addition, Allied Bolt Products, LLC and NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES are the two leading players, generating about 5.91% and 3.17% revenue share.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Transmission Poles
• Distribution Poles
• Light Poles
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Wooden Utility Poles
• Steel Utility Poles
o Stepped poles (ISTPs)
o Swaged poles (ISWPs)
• Concrete Utility Poles
• Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Below 40ft
• Between 40 & 70ft
• Above 70ft
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Energy Transmission & Distribution
• Telecommunication
• Street Lighting
• Heavy Power Lines
• Sub Transmission Lines
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
ASEAN
Malaysia
Thailand
Singapore
Vietnam
Indonesia
Philippines
• Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
