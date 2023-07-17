Smart Homes Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Google, Microsoft, IBM
The Smart Homes market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Homes market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart Homes market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Schneider Electric (France), Sony (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Savant (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Alarm.com (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Homes market to witness a CAGR of 13.26% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Lighting Control, HVAC Control, Security and Access Control, Entertainment Control, Others) by Type (Smart Lighting, Smart Speakers, Smart Sensors, Smart Appliances, Smart Security Equipment, Others) by Component (Hardware, Software) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
A house or home prepared with lighting, heating, electronic devices, climate, entertainment systems, alarm system and appliances that can be controlled by remotely on mobile phone or computer. Curb energy, Ecobee 3 smart thermostat, Sonos Wireless Speaker system, Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs, Amazon Echo, SmartThings System, Belkin WeMo Switch and Lutron Dimmer Light Switches are the smart home devices.
Market Trends:
• Advancement in Electrical and Telecommunication Technology
• Inclination towards Changing Life Style
Market Drivers:
• Effective Solution to save Electricity Due to Smart Meters
• Growing Buying Power
Market Opportunities:
• Green Building Promotion by Government
• Use Of Power-Line Communication Technology
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart Homes Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart Homes
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Schneider Electric (France), Sony (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Savant (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Alarm.com (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
