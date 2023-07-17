Smart TV/Social TV Market Is Booming Worldwide with Airtime, Boxee, Seiki
The Latest Released Smart TV/Social TV market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart TV/Social TV market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart TV/Social TV market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Airtime (United States), Apple Tv (United States), Bluefin Labs (United States), Boxee (South Korea), Connectv (United States), Samsung (South Korea), SONY (Japan), Sharp (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG (South Korea), Seiki (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart TV/Social TV market to witness a CAGR of 12.30% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial) by Type (Application Server, Catalog Server, Communications Server, Computing Server, Database Server, Fax Server, File Server, Game Server, Mail Server, Media Server) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The social TV is also known as social television, its deprived of technology that renovating the television and entertainment industries. The social TV consist of several features and technology that can provide real time communication and interactive. Major driving factors for the social TV market is deployment in popularity of social media and expansion of internet user base, which is highly proficient during social television advancement and development. This factor is expected to boost the global market. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the numerous social TV tools and apps.
Market Trends:
• Upsurge demand for social media.
• Increase demand of fan voting and audience polling.
Market Drivers:
• Major players investments in social TV platform that propelled the Market.
• Increase in Demand of second screen in social TV.
Market Opportunities:
• Rapid urbanization and digitalization leads to boost the social TV market.
• Technological advancements in broadband programing lead to progress the social TV market.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart TV/Social TV Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart TV/Social TV
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Airtime (United States), Apple Tv (United States), Bluefin Labs (United States), Boxee (South Korea), Connectv (United States), Samsung (South Korea), SONY (Japan), Sharp (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG (South Korea), Seiki (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Smart TV/Social TV Market Study Table of Content
Smart TV/Social TV Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Application Server, Catalog Server, Communications Server, Computing Server, Database Server, Fax Server, File Server, Game Server, Mail Server, Media Server] in 2023
Smart TV/Social TV Market by Application/End Users [Residential, Commercial]
Global Smart TV/Social TV Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Smart TV/Social TV Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Smart TV/Social TV (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
