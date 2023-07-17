Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts ignites culinary excellence across Sri Lanka and the Maldives with over 280 accolades
As a company, we will continue to invest in our people, offering them training, mentoring and development opportunities to further fuel their passion for culinary excellence.”COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts proudly celebrates an extraordinary series of victories in the realm of culinary excellence during the first half of the year, accounting for over two hundred and eighty (280) accolades at four key industry competitions across Sri Lanka and the Maldives. These remarkable achievements, spanning the brand's portfolio of fifteen hotels and resorts, not only highlight the exceptional talent, creativity, and passion of the teams, especially within the food and beverage (F&B) sector, but also reaffirm the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.
With a relentless focus on training, mentoring and development opportunities in Food & Beverages (F&B), Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to nurture talent and empower its teams to challenge the boundaries of culinary innovation. The extraordinary performance of its Culinary and F&B teams exemplifies the company's core values of talent, creativity, passion and teamwork.
The culinary journey of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has been nothing short of extraordinary. At the Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Competition, Cinnamon Grand Colombo and Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo proudly secured four awards for regional culinary excellence, while the Food and Hospitality Asia Maldives 2023 witnessed Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, and Elaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, securing an impressive total of 45 awards in culinary excellence and six awards in F&B. Above Notably, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, the flagship property of the Maldivian portfolio, was honoured with the prestigious title of 'Golden Chef Hat with Most Outstanding Culinary Organization in 2023,' further solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.
The Chef's Guild Competition 2023 Culinary Art Food Expo proved to be a remarkable showcase for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' culinary prowess. Teams representing multiple Sri Lankan hotels and resorts, including Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Cinnamon Red Colombo, Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, and Habarana Village by Cinnamon, proudly secured an astounding 190 awards in culinary excellence, 19 awards in F&B, and 14 special achievement awards, both as teams and individuals. These achievements reinforce the company's unwavering dedication to nurturing talent and providing an environment conducive to creativity and innovation.
Furthermore, the 28th National Bartenders Competition 2023 showcased the exceptional mixology skills and creative innovation of Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Cinnamon Red Colombo and Cinnamon Wild Yala, securing four prestigious awards. These achievements highlight the brand's commitment to delivering outstanding bar experiences to guests, complementing its culinary excellence.
Commenting on this significant milestone, Chief Executive Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Mikael Svensson, said, "As we celebrate these outstanding wins, we not only acknowledge the exceptional performance of our culinary and F&B teams but also commend the collaborative spirit and dedication exhibited by every team member across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. We take great pride in the tireless efforts of our teams, who have participated and triumphed in these competitions. These remarkable wins reflect Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences and raising the bar in the hospitality industry. As a company, we will continue to invest in our people, offering them training, mentoring and development opportunities to further fuel their passion for culinary excellence."
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has long prioritised the development and promotion of a culture of creativity and innovation for its people. This commitment to continuous improvement, is evident at all levels of the organisation. From the leadership team to every individual, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts fosters an environment that encourages new ideas, embraces innovation and empowers its employees to challenge boundaries in the field of F&B. The company's emphasis on comprehensive training, mentoring and development opportunities has been instrumental in shaping the outstanding achievements of its culinary and F&B teams.
As Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts steers forward in its journey of excellence, these wins serve as a testament to the Brand's commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation. Through its relentless pursuit of culinary brilliance, the Brand continues to redefine the guest experience and set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry.
