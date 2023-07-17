Global US$ 1,411.06 Million Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market Research Report & Forecasts to 2028
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, Recombinant Technology)BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market size, share, trends and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How big is the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market?
The global human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market size reached US$ 903.78 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,411.06 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.62% during 2023-2028.
What is Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG)?
Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is a chemical produced by syncytiotrophoblastic cells of the placenta during pregnancy. This chemical can be found in several body parts, including blood, urine, liver, colon, and pituitary glands. Its primary function is to stimulate the corpus luteum, which aids in producing progesterone to sustain the pregnancy. In clinical applications, HCG is extracted and purified from the urine of pregnant women using techniques such as ion exchange chromatography, dye-affinity chromatography, nanofiltration, and reverse-phase high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). HCG is extensively utilized to address infertility issues, improve the chances of pregnancy, assist in the production of testosterone and sperm, and treat cryptorchidism in male children. Consequently, human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) finds extensive utilization in fertility clinics and research institutions across the globe.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) industry?
The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of female infertility caused by uterine disorders, blocked fallopian tubes, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and endocrine system disorders. Besides this, the elevating usage of HCG in assisted reproductive technologies, such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), to address female infertility is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding employment of HCG in combination with other fertility drugs to enhance the chances of pregnancy in women is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating adoption of HCG to increase testosterone levels, stimulate fertility, and promote sexual function among males suffering from obesity and type 2 diabetes, which often leads to hypogonadism-related disorders, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising production of HCG using recombinant technology to offer identical properties, and improve safety compared to naturally sourced HCG, leading to enhanced patient tolerance, is expected to fuel the market in the coming years.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Technology Insights:
Natural Source Extraction
Recombinant Technology
Therapeutic Area Insights:
Female Infertility Treatment
Male Hypogonadism
Oligospermic Treatment
Others
End User Insights:
Fertility Clinics
Research Institutions
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Biocare Medical LLC,
Ferring Pharmaceuticals,
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Kamiya Biomedical Company (Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.),
Lee Biosolutions Inc. (Oy Medix Biochemica Ab),
Merck & Co. Inc.,
Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.,
Scripps Laboratories Inc.,
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
