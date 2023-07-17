Ergo21 Unveils the Best Coccyx Seat Cushion for Tailbone Pain Relief; Features Advanced LiquiCell Technology
The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion is made with high-density memory foam, which is both supportive and soft.
The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion is made with high-density memory foam, which is both supportive and soft. The ergonomic design helps reduce pressure on the spine, tailbone, and hips.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo21, a renowned name in ergonomic seating solutions, is proud to introduce its latest product, the Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion. This cushion is designed to provide maximum comfort and support for individuals suffering from tailbone pain, making it the best tailbone pain relief cushion on the market.
— Steve Gambhir
The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion is made with high-density memory foam, which is both supportive and soft. The ergonomic design helps reduce pressure on the spine, tailbone, and hips, while promoting proper posture. The cushion is ideal for those who suffer from lower back pain, sciatica, or tailbone injuries.
This cushion is not just a donut pillow for the tailbone; it's a technologically advanced solution that ensures superior comfort whether you are working in the office, traveling, or sitting at your home. This tailbone relief cushion is designed to cater to the needs of people facing different back pain issues, such as compressed discs, fidgeting, lower back pain, degenerated discs, sciatica, buttock pain, and back injuries.
The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion features advanced LiquiCell technology, which consists of four liquid-filled membranes that are hand-stitched on the cushion. These membranes distribute the pressure from your tailbone evenly, allowing your body to glide and float, thereby reducing pressure points and improving circulation. This technology has shown to improve blood flow and circulation by 150%, making it the best tailbone relief cushion available.
The cushion is available in four sizes: Regular, Large, Deluxe, and Extra Large, catering to individuals of different weights and heights. This is a significant advantage over other cushions in the market that often fail to accommodate individuals who are on the heavier side.
"Our Coccyx Seat Cushion is a breakthrough in seating comfort, especially for those suffering from tailbone pain," said Steve Gambhir, President at Ergo21. "We've combined the best of ergonomic design with advanced LiquiCell technology to create a cushion that provides unparalleled comfort and support."
The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion is versatile and can be used in a variety of settings, including in the car, at the office, or at home. Its non-slip bottom ensures it stays in place, providing a stable and secure seating experience.
"We understand the importance of staying comfortable while sitting for extended periods, and we're confident that our cushion will help boost performance and reduce the risk of pain and injury. Our Coccyx Seat Cushion is the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their comfort and performance during physical activities,” added Mr. Gambhir. “We’re confident that our customers will love this cushion and the benefits it provides.”
Mr. Gambhir further added, "Our mission at Ergo21 is to improve the quality of life for our customers. We believe that comfort should not be compromised, especially for those who spend a significant amount of time sitting. Our Coccyx Seat Cushion is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality products that truly make a difference."
The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion is not just a product; it's a solution to a problem that millions of people face every day. "We've received countless stories from customers who have experienced significant relief from tailbone pain after using our cushion," said Mr. Gambhir. "These stories inspire us to continue innovating and improving our products."
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology employs a combination of low-viscosity fluids strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls soft tissue compression and reduces shear stress and skin friction. This reduces perpendicular pressure and provides support for your sit bones. The Ergo21 Coccyx Seat Cushion has four hand-stitched water membranes that make it comfortable to sit for hours by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight and pliable, with urethane membranes sealed in a low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute pressure and make it possible to sit for extended periods of time.
About Ergo21
Ergo21 is a pioneer in the development of innovative ergonomic products that aim to improve the health, comfort, and performance of people in a variety of industries. To ensure customer satisfaction, the company is committed to providing high-quality products as well as exceptional customer service. The company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon for its extensive line of lumbar support cushions, which includes wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions, and more. LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillowcases are among the products that will be added to the company's product line.
Steve Gambhir
ERGO21
+1 800-307-9082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok