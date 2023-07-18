SIIA EXCEL Awards Recognize Vardot’s Contributions to Vital Social Projects
Vardot's Drupal solutions have received major industry awards for the websites developed for the United Nations' key social programs and top media outlets.
We are thrilled that our customers’ projects are recognized in SIIA's EXCEL awards.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vardot has received five major EXCEL Awards granted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). The Drupal development company won in the categories of Website Excellence, Redesign, and Design. These prestigious industry awards were presented at a live event EXCEL Awards Gala in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2023.
The EXCEL Awards are widely regarded as the most prominent and extensive program that acknowledges superior performance and leadership in media, marketing, publishing, and communication. The program spans various communication mediums, including digital publishing, magazines, newsletters, newspapers, journals, books, and promotional content.
Two notable award recipients are the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and United Nations Water, both recognized for their exceptional websites developed on Drupal in collaboration with Vardot. The UNHCR received a bronze award, showcasing the impactful role of technology in supporting the agency's mission and raising awareness about the global refugee crisis. The high scalability of the Drupal platform used by Vardot proved to be an optimal solution for UNHCR's global projects.
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is dedicated to ensuring that everyone has the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge, particularly individuals fleeing violence, persecution, or war. Established in 1950, UNHCR has been instrumental in dealing with crises worldwide, providing vital protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced, and stateless people, often who have no other support. The agency's core mission is to save lives and help build better futures for those forced to leave their homes.
United Nations Water also received a bronze award. By thoroughly understanding the organization's objectives and target audience, Vardot successfully revitalized United Nations Water's online presence through the multi-faceted Drupal functionality, allowing the organization to effectively communicate its vital message of water conservation and sustainable development.
UN-Water is a coordinating body for the United Nations, overseeing efforts related to water and sanitation. With no single UN agency dedicated exclusively to these issues, over 30 UN organizations are involved. UN-Water unifies these various entities, known as Members, and international organizations, called Partners, to ensure a coordinated response to global water-related challenges.
Education Cannot Wait (ECW), an organization dedicated to providing education to children affected by crises, was also honored with a bronze award. Its overhauled website, developed in partnership with Vardot, received recognition for its outstanding achievement. By employing effective design and user-friendly navigation, the new Drupal-driven platform enhances ECW's capacity to engage and communicate with its audience more efficiently, thus promoting its mission.
Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is a UN-backed fund aimed at supporting education in emergency and protracted crisis situations. It operates under UNICEF's administrative rules but has an independent governance structure. Its ultimate goal is to ensure that all crisis-affected children and youth can learn for free in a safe environment, reaching their full potential.
Another bronze award was assigned to one independent project for the website’s editorial excellence. Vardot is delighted to have collaborated with this resource, helping the team to perfect the structure and design with powerful Drupal solutions.
A silver award was secured by States Newsroom. Its joint endeavour with Vardot resulted in a visually compelling, multi-functional Drupal-powered website that has enhanced States Newsroom's online standing and enhanced its reputation as a reliable news and information provider.
States Newsroom addresses the problem of underreported state political coverage. With over 183 full-time staff members across 34 states, it has established a unique philanthropic business model that solely relies on donations of all sizes, operating without ads or corporate funding. Their mission is to fill the void in state news coverage and provide comprehensive reporting on state politics and policy.
"We are thrilled that our customers’ projects are recognized in SIIA's EXCEL Awards," said Mohammad Razem, CEO at Vardot. "This win is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional software products and services that meet the evolving needs of our clients."
All these projects are a confirmation of Vardot's unwavering commitment to providing outstanding digital experiences and continuous pursuit of digital innovation. We take immense pride in our clients' accomplishments and are deeply appreciative of the chance to contribute to their crucial missions and be part of their success.
We look forward to continuing our shared journey. Drupal remains our fundamental tool, empowering us to develop engaging, influential, flexible, and secure websites for organizations that use them to further enhance their meaningful impact, be it educational, governmental, commercial, environmental, or social projects.
