Residential Air Purifiers Market Size is Predicted to Reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028

Residential air purifiers are indispensable stand-alone appliances that mitigate several contaminating particles, including pollen, allergens, smoke, and dust, to improve the air quality in an indoor environment. They usually involve single or various filters and fans that neutralize and capture unwanted pollutants from the air before their recirculation into the living space. These air purifiers minimize the risk of numerous respiratory or neurological disorders, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, etc., by eliminating the presence of dust, harmful chemicals, and unpleasant odors from a specific area. They are easy to use, cost-effective, reliable, and commonly available in portable and in-duct air purifier types.

The global residential air purifiers market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

The increasing prevalence of airborne and respiratory diseases, owing to the growing levels of air pollution, is primarily driving the residential air purifiers market. Additionally, the development of smart homes and the rising number of construction activities are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the elevating consumer health consciousness and their improving living standards are propelling the demand for high-performance air purifiers in residential spaces, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA)-based air cleaners that can filter and trap airborne contaminants of different particle sizes is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of the work-from-home (WFH) model is catalyzing the adoption of residential air purifiers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, strategic collaborations among leading manufacturers to develop novel product variants are anticipated to fuel the residential air purifiers market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Type:

Stand-alone/Portable

In-Duct

Breakup by Filtration Technology:

High-efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

AllerAir Industries Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Unilever plc, Whirlpool Corporation and Xiaomi Inc.

