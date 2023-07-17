Introducing Pump.co - The Groupon for cloud computing is here
Using group buying & AI, Pump automates cost savings with zero engineering input and financial risk.
By combining AI automated savings and our novel, completely free business model - Pump is democratizing AWS cost savings that historically only the very largest companies have had access to!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pump is thrilled to announce the official launch of its best in class cost reduction platform, designed to help businesses optimize their cloud infrastructure and achieve savings of up to 60% on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with minimal effort. Pump's AI-powered platform not only automates savings but also leverages the power of group buying, delivering even greater discounts. Just like Groupon revolutionized the way people save on everyday purchases, Pump is transforming the landscape of cloud cost optimization.
— Spandana Nakka
Spending on infrastructure clouds like AWS is experiencing unprecedented growth, with cloud spend reaching a staggering $600 billion per year. It has quickly become the fastest-growing expense category for tech companies. However, optimizing these costs often demands significant time and effort from dedicated teams, leaving many companies far from fully optimized. Pump's mission is to leverage AI and disrupt the status quo of cloud cost optimization, making it accessible and effortless for businesses of all sizes.
Pump is a Y Combinator company backed by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs with a proven track record of success, including a prior exit with Sleek. Since their launch, Pump has served over 100 customers and saved them over $3M collectively. Moreover, Pump proudly holds the distinction of being an 'Advanced Tier Partner' with AWS, a distinction achieved by less than 1000 companies globally.
Key Features of Pump.co:
Effortless and Automated Cost Savings: Pump operates at the billing level, making it easy for businesses to save without the need for practically any engineering effort. Their AI-powered platform optimizes discount instruments such as Reserved Instances and Savings Plans - which are similar to online discount coupons. Pump also ensures the highest level of security and data privacy as it doesn't require access to any customer data or infrastructure. The deployment process is quick and seamless, taking only seconds to get started. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, Pump.co automatically identifies areas where cost savings can be achieved, facilitating algorithmic buying and selling of savings products. This results in impressive savings of up to 60% on AWS without any engineering effort. Pump is at the forefront of the industry, offering savings across a broad range of AWS services, including EC2, RDS, ECS, and more.
Power of Group Buying: Pump is the first company to introduce group and collective spend billing discounts in the cloud computing space. Similar to the power of group buying that Groupon provides, Pump enables businesses to unlock additional savings through collective purchasing power. In addition to the automated purchase of Reserved Instances and Savings Plans, its customers benefit from economies of scale and enhanced discounts. As the Pump collective grows, so does the power of savings, leading to increased cost efficiencies for all participants.
FinOps as a Service: Pump aims to be the ultimate automated FinOps solution, providing businesses with comprehensive financial and operational support for their cloud infrastructure. Every Pump customer gains access to a full suite of AWS cost optimization experts, available 24/7 to address any cost-related questions and provide guidance on maximizing cost savings. A team of experts possesses deep knowledge and expertise in FinOps practices, ensuring that businesses can make informed decisions and optimize their cloud spending.
Free of Charge: Just like Groupon disrupted traditional pricing models, Pump proudly offers its cost reduction platform free of charge. Pump has developed a novel business model that lets it provide this service at no cost to customers. Pump earns a small percentage from volume discounts achieved through collective large spending, while Pump’s revenue is solely derived from AWS.
“We firmly believe that saving costs should not be an additional expense for our valued customers, and our commitment to providing a free service reflects this belief,” said Spandana Nakka, Pump CEO/co-founder.
Pump.co has enabled businesses to simply and instantly unlock the full potential of their cloud infrastructure while significantly reducing costs. The company’s platform leverages cutting-edge AI technology making AWS cost savings accessible to businesses of all sizes and technical expertise levels.
Businesses interested in instantly saving via the world’s first Groupon for cloud computing can learn more on Pump’s website at http://www.pump.co today.
