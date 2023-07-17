Nehan Construction Redefines Kitchen Renovations with Expertise, Affordability, and Unmatched Attention to Detail
EINPresswire.com/ -- a leading name in the home renovation industry, is thrilled to announce their latest offering: a full kitchen renovation starting from an incredibly affordable price of $19,995. With their unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Nehan Construction aims to revolutionize kitchen makeovers, making them accessible to homeowners of all budgets.
We specialize in Residential Home / Commercial / Condo renovations and only hire licensed Electricians, Plumbers, and Heating, Air conditioning, and Gas (HVAC) sub-contractors but do everything else ourselves so you can trust that everything behind the walls are done properly and by the Ontario building code as well.
Here is what is covered with that price:
Kitchen 10x10:
1. Demolition
2. Disposal
3. Paint
4. 4 Pot lights / light fixture
5. Upper and Lower Cabinets with stone countertop
6. Undermount Sink
7. Sink Faucet
8. New flooring
9. Electrical
10. Plumbing
11. Installation of appliances (appliances to be supplied by the client)
Renovating a kitchen can be a daunting task, with costs often skyrocketing beyond the initial estimates. However, Nehan Construction is determined to change that narrative by providing high-quality renovations at an unbeatable price. This limited-time offer brings affordable luxury within reach for homeowners looking to revitalize their kitchens.
"We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful and functional kitchen without breaking the bank," said Nehan Construction's spokesperson. "Our team of highly skilled professionals brings years of expertise to every project, ensuring that our clients receive outstanding results that exceed their expectations."
The full kitchen renovation package includes a comprehensive range of services designed to transform outdated kitchens into stylish, modern spaces. Nehan Construction's expert team will assist homeowners in every step of the process, from initial design and planning to the final installation and finishing touches.
With a focus on precision and attention to detail, Nehan Construction utilizes top-of-the-line materials, incorporating the latest trends and innovations in kitchen design. From cabinetry and countertops to flooring and lighting fixtures, every element is carefully selected to create a harmonious and functional space that reflects the client's unique style.
The team at Nehan Construction understands that a kitchen is more than just a cooking area—it's the heart of the home, where families gather and memories are made. By providing affordable renovation options, Nehan Construction empowers homeowners to transform their kitchen into a space that fits their lifestyle and enhances their overall living experience.
To take advantage of this limited-time offer and embark on a full kitchen renovation journey with Nehan Construction, interested homeowners are encouraged to contact their offices at 6477047100 or visit their website at www.NehanConstruction.ca. Nehan Construction's team of friendly professionals is available to answer any questions and schedule an initial consultation.
About Nehan Construction:
Nehan Construction is a renowned home renovation company specializing in transforming spaces with exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service. With years of experience in the industry, Nehan Construction has become synonymous with reliability, professionalism, and affordability. From kitchens and bathrooms to complete home renovations, Nehan Construction is committed to exceeding client expectations and bringing dreams to life, one project at a time.
Yama Nehan
Yama Nehan
